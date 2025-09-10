Scientists Uncover the Deepest Ecosystem on Earth, Thriving Without Sunlight and Running Entirely on Chemical Energy

A team of marine scientists has discovered the world’s deepest known chemosynthetic ecosystem, stretching over 2,500 km at the bottom of the Kuril–Kamchatka and Aleutian trenches, between Russia and Alaska. Found at staggering depths of up to 9,533 meters, this vast network of life challenges long-held beliefs about where complex organisms can survive—and how they might be fueled.

Published in Nature on 30 July 2025, the findings mark a major leap forward in deep-sea biology and geochemistry, with potential implications ranging from climate models to the search for life on other planets.

A Self-Sustaining World Fuelled by Methane, Not Sunlight

The discovery, led by geochemist Mengran Du from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, centers on communities of methane-consuming microbes, frenulate tubeworms, and symbiotic bivalves, which live off chemical energy leaking from deep-sea fractures known as cold seeps.

Cold seeps are zones on the seafloor where fluids rich in methane and hydrogen sulfide escape from the Earth’s crust. In most of the ocean, life depends on sunlight driving photosynthesis. But at these immense depths—over 9 kilometers down—no sunlight penetrates. Instead, organisms rely on chemosynthesis, a process where microbes convert these gases into energy, forming the base of an entire food web.

Scientists exploring the hadal zone between Russia and Alaska say they discovered the deepest known ecosystem, capable of sustaining life without sunlight. Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering/Chinese Academy of Sciences (IDSSE, CAS)

“This ecosystem uses local sources of carbon, produced and recycled by microbes,” said Du in an interview with CNN. “It’s a self-contained system that doesn’t rely on surface input like we once thought.”

The sediment samples revealed methane concentrations far higher than expected, suggesting that these microbes are not only consuming methane, but also producing it by converting carbon dioxide within the seabed—an activity not previously confirmed at such depths.

Stretching Across Tectonic Fault Lines—And Time

Fieldwork took place aboard the RV Tansuoyihao using the Fendouzhe submersible, capable of descending to the very bottom of the hadal zone—the most extreme layer of the ocean, beginning at 6,000 meters. Across 23 dives over the course of five weeks, the team mapped and sampled cold-seep communities spanning an area the length of the entire Amazon River.

According to the study, the Kuril–Kamchatka Trench reaches depths of nearly 9,600 meters and lies along a subduction zone, where tectonic plates grind together. These geological fractures act as natural plumbing systems, allowing methane-rich fluids to rise through layers of compressed sediment.

Clusters of tube worms extend red tentacles, with small mollusks (white spots) near the tentacles, at 9,320 meters (30,580 feet). Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering/Chinese Academy of Sciences (IDSSE, CAS)

Researchers documented benthic oases teeming with species like Lamellisabella and Tartarothyasira cf. hadalis, including bivalves and polychaetes adapted to survive under more than 1,000 atmospheres of pressure. Some of these organisms have lifespans of over 200 years, living in stable conditions unmatched elsewhere in the ocean.

In one dive at Wintersweet Valley, a 2-kilometre-long site at 9,120 meters, the team observed tens of thousands of tubeworms clustered around methane seeps. In another, known as Dead Valley, they found dense mats of dead siboglinids—possibly the remains of a collapsed seep, raising questions about the stability and lifecycle of deep-sea ecosystems.

Hadal Zones as Hidden Carbon Sinks

Beyond the biological wonder, the study suggests the hadal trenches may play a larger role in Earth’s carbon system than previously thought. By recycling methane and burying carbon in stable forms, these trenches could act as natural carbon sinks, mitigating atmospheric greenhouse gases like methane and CO₂.

“This isn’t just about discovering weird worms,” said Dr. Johanna Weston, a deep-sea ecologist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, who was not involved in the study. “This changes our entire understanding of deep carbon cycling and Earth’s capacity to buffer climate shifts.”

Scientists observed invertebrate species, including clams, in the hadal trenches. Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering/Chinese Academy of Sciences (IDSSE, CAS)

A 2025 estimate cited in Nature suggests that hadal sediments may sequester up to 70 times more organic carbon than surrounding abyssal plains. The key mechanism lies in microbial activity, converting surface-derived and locally-sourced organic matter into methane, which is then consumed and locked away—potentially for geological timescales.

According to the NOAA, cold seeps and methane hydrates are being increasingly recognized as major players in both oceanic biogeochemistry and the global climate system, though much of their influence remains unaccounted for in current models.

A Hidden World, Deeply Connected to Ours

Though buried far from the reach of light, hadal ecosystems are not insulated from surface impacts. In 2020, a species discovered in the Mariana Trench—Eurythenes plasticus—was found with microplastics in its gut. Another species, newly identified off Puerto Rico, survives solely on sargassum, a surface-floating algae that now sinks rapidly to the depths due to changing ocean currents and human pollution.

“The deep sea is far more connected to us than we like to think,” said Weston. “We’re still learning how our actions echo into the trenches.”

Efforts are now underway to expand the Global Hadal Exploration Program, jointly led by UNESCO and Chinese research institutes, with the aim of creating a global map of trench ecosystems—many of which remain completely unexplored.

With technological advances finally catching up to the depth of human curiosity, researchers hope that unlocking the secrets of Earth’s most inaccessible habitats will help prepare us for the unknown—whether buried in sediment, frozen in ice, or hidden beneath the oceans of distant worlds.