“A Frozen Time Bomb”: Scientists Uncover 85 Hidden Lakes Beneath Antarctica’s Ice Sheet

scientists have uncovered 85 previously unknown subglacial lakes buried deep beneath Antarctica’s vast ice sheet. Detected using ten years of data from the European Space Agency’s CryoSat-2 satellite, these newly identified active lakes significantly expand our understanding of Antarctica’s hidden hydrology. The research, recently published in Nature Communications, represents a 58% increase in the number of known active subglacial lakes, bringing the total to 231.

A Hidden Water Network Shaping Antarctica’s Glaciers

Unlike the still, buried lakes once thought to remain frozen in place, these newly discovered lakes are dynamic. Researchers describe them as active because they periodically drain and refill, causing subtle but measurable shifts in the height of the ice sheet above them. These changes can take months or even years to occur, but thanks to high-resolution satellite observations, scientists were able to track these movements with unprecedented accuracy.

The lakes sit several kilometers below the Antarctic surface and are formed by geothermal heat from Earth’s interior and frictional heat generated as the massive ice sheet grinds across the bedrock. As this meltwater accumulates, it can reduce friction beneath the ice, allowing it to slide more easily toward the ocean.

Satellites Detect Ice Sheet Movement

Using CryoSat-2’s radar altimeter, researchers monitored tiny variations in ice surface elevation between 2010 and 2020, revealing telltale signs of subglacial lake activity. These vertical shifts, often just a few centimeters, indicated where water was pooling and later draining far beneath the surface.

Before this study, scientists had observed only 36 full cycles of subglacial lakes filling and draining around the world. Now, with the addition of 12 more complete cycles, the total number stands at 48.The study also identified five previously unknown networks of interconnected lakes, highlighting the complex drainage systems operating beneath the ice.

Lake Vostok Holds A Frozen Secret

While many of the new lakes are relatively small, the study sheds new light on the potential behavior of larger subglacial lakes like Lake Vostok. This massive body of water, buried under nearly 4 kilometers of ice, is considered stable—but scientists warn that if it ever began to drain, the consequences could affect the entire ice sheet, ocean circulation, and global sea levels.

Lake Vostok is estimated to contain enough water to fill the Grand Canyon and overflow by at least 25%, according to the European Space Agency. The study’s lead author, Sally Wilson, a doctoral researcher at the University of Leeds, emphasized that these discoveries are only the beginning.

“The numerical models we currently use to project the contribution of entire ice sheets to sea level rise do not include subglacial hydrology,” she said. “These new datasets of subglacial lake locations, extents, and timeseries of change, will be used to develop our understanding of the processes driving water flow beneath Antarctica.”

The European Space Agency's CryoSat-2 satellite tracks subtle variations in ice sheet thickness across Antarctica and Greenland. Credit: ESA/AOES Medialab







Filling A Critical Gap In Climate Forecasting

The research offers a valuable tool for improving predictions of future sea level rise, especially as meltwater activity continues to influence the movement of Antarctic ice. According to Anna Hogg, professor at the University of Leeds and co-author of the study, the discovery reveals that the frozen continent’s subglacial hydrology is “much more dynamic than previously thought,” making continued observation essential.

ESA’s Martin Wearing, coordinator for the Polar Science Cluster, noted that the CryoSat mission plays a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of polar dynamics.

“The more we understand about the complex processes affecting the Antarctic Ice Sheet, including the flow of meltwater at the base of the ice sheet, the more accurately we will be able to project the extent of future sea level rise,” he said.

By unlocking these hidden lakes, scientists are gaining a clearer view of the powerful forces shaping one of Earth’s most remote and fragile environments.



