Scientists Just Solved The Moon’s Biggest Mystery — And It Changes Everything

A new study published in Science Advances suggests that the long-standing enigma of the Moon’s magnetism may finally have a clear explanation. Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) argue that the Moon once hosted a faint magnetic field, generated by a weak dynamo in its molten core, and that this field was dramatically amplified during massive asteroid impacts. Their simulations point to the formation of plasma clouds after colossal collisions, which briefly intensified the lunar field and imprinted strong magnetic signatures in surface rocks — signatures still measurable today on the Moon’s far side.

The Enigma Of Lunar Magnetism

For decades, planetary scientists have puzzled over a fundamental question: why do lunar rocks carry evidence of strong magnetism when the Moon itself no longer has a magnetic field? Samples brought back during the Apollo missions, combined with orbital spacecraft data, revealed that certain regions — particularly on the Moon’s far side — contained highly magnetized rocks. The leading explanations oscillated between two main theories. The first was that the Moon once generated a global magnetic field, powered by a molten iron dynamo similar to Earth’s but far weaker. The second proposed that massive asteroid impacts might have created temporary surges in magnetism. Neither explanation fully matched the evidence, leaving researchers with an unsolved conundrum that persisted for decades.

Fig. 1. Amplification of the lunar dynamo field by an Imbrium-sized impact at the magnetic pole. (Science Advances)

A New Simulation Approach

The MIT team, led by graduate student Isaac Narrett, took a fresh approach by combining both theories. Instead of relying on the Sun’s faint magnetic field to explain the magnetization, they assumed the Moon once had its own weak dynamo, producing a field roughly 50 times weaker than Earth’s. Their simulations modeled an Imbrium-scale impact on the lunar near side, which would have vaporized surface material and produced a vast plasma cloud. This plasma expanded, flowed around the Moon, and concentrated on the far side, where it temporarily compressed and amplified the weak lunar field. According to their results, the amplification lasted only about 40 minutes, but that brief window was enough for rocks to capture the surge. As Narrett explained: “There are large parts of lunar magnetism that are still unexplained. But the majority of the strong magnetic fields that are measured by orbiting spacecraft can be explained by this process — especially on the far side of the moon.”

Shockwaves And Magnetic Imprints

The researchers also discovered that the impact itself contributed to the magnetization through seismic shockwaves. The force of the collision would have sent pressure waves racing through the Moon, converging on the opposite side. These shocks disturbed the orientation of electrons in lunar rocks, just as the plasma surge boosted the magnetic field. As the electrons resettled, they aligned with the temporary, amplified field — effectively “freezing” the momentary spike into the rocks. MIT professor Benjamin Weiss described this process with an evocative analogy: “It’s as if you throw a 52-card deck in the air, in a magnetic field, and each card has a compass needle. When the cards settle back to the ground, they do so in a new orientation. That’s essentially the magnetization process.” This combination of plasma-driven amplification and seismic disturbance offers a compelling explanation for why lunar rocks near the south pole, opposite the Imbrium basin, remain so strongly magnetized.

A Dual-Origin Theory Of Lunar Magnetism

The findings reconcile a long-standing debate over whether the Moon’s magnetism originated from a dynamo or from asteroid impacts. The simulations suggest that both processes worked in tandem: the dynamo provided a weak baseline field, while asteroid-scale impacts supplied the amplification mechanism. Rona Oran, one of the study’s co-authors, highlighted the importance of this blended model: “For several decades, there’s been sort of a conundrum over the moon’s magnetism — is it from impacts or is it from a dynamo? And here we’re saying, it’s a little bit of both. And it’s a testable hypothesis, which is nice.” Future missions, including NASA’s Artemis program, may provide the opportunity to sample far-side rocks directly, searching for both shock signatures and intense magnetization — a decisive test for this new theory.

Implications For Future Lunar Exploration

Understanding the origin of lunar magnetism is not only a matter of solving a planetary puzzle; it also carries implications for how scientists interpret the Moon’s history and evolution. If magnetic records are tied to colossal impacts, they provide a timestamp of events that shaped the lunar surface. They may also reveal insights into the Moon’s interior structure, its thermal evolution, and even its ability to sustain a dynamo in its early history. The discovery could help refine models of planetary formation across the solar system, offering clues about how impacts influenced magnetism on other worlds, including Mars and Mercury. As lunar exploration intensifies, with both robotic and crewed missions planned for the south pole and far side, direct sampling of magnetized rocks could bring this theory from simulation to confirmation.