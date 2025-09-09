Scientists Finally Solve This Volcanic Mystery Spanning Millions of Years – And It’s More Explosive Than You Think

A study recently published in Nature Geoscience has solved the mystery of a 60-million-year-old volcanic trail stretching from Iceland to Ireland. Scientists have traced the origins of this vast volcanic activity to the Iceland Plume, a hot upwelling of mantle rock that triggered massive lava floods, shaping the North Atlantic’s geological landscape.

Using sophisticated satellite data, seismic readings, and detailed geological surveys, this research provides the clearest picture yet of how this plume influenced volcanic eruptions far beyond Iceland, from Scotland to Ireland and Greenland.

An Ancient Fire That Still Burns

Iceland is known for its frequent volcanic eruptions, but these modern-day eruptions are just the latest flickers of a much larger fire that began around 60 million years ago. At that time, the Iceland Plume broke through Earth’s crust, unleashing one of the largest volcanic events in history—what geologists call a “Large Igneous Province.”

The eruption spread lava over nearly a million square kilometers, creating lava plateaus, volcanic islands, and spectacular basalt columns like those of Northern Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway. However, what is surprising is that the volcanoes didn’t just form around Iceland.

They appeared throughout the North Atlantic, including Scotland’s Inner Hebrides, Ireland’s Antrim Coast, and even along Greenland’s coasts. This widespread volcanism posed a perplexing question: how could one mantle plume create volcanoes so far apart?

Depth of the lithosphere-asthenosphere boundary (LAB), magmatic activity, and seismic events. Credit: Nature Geoscience

Thin Lithosphere as a Conduit for Lava?

For decades, scientists speculated that the plume’s lava might have flowed sideways beneath Earth’s tectonic plates to fuel eruptions at such distant sites. But until now, direct proof had been scarce. Enter the European Space Agency’s (ESA) groundbreaking 4D Dynamic Earth project.

By combining gravity data collected from the GOCE satellite with seismic data and geological surveys, researchers were able to map Earth’s lithosphere with unprecedented precision. What they discovered was surprising: bands of unusually thin lithosphere that lined up precisely with the volcanic centers scattered across the North Atlantic.

According to Sergei Lebedev, a researcher from the University of Cambridge, “This striking correlation suggests that hot material from the Iceland Plume penetrated the region, eroding the lithosphere.” The thinner crust allowed the plume’s heat to surge upward, triggering volcanic activity in these weaker zones.

The location of significant magmatic features within the British and Irish Paleogene Igneous Province. Credit: Nature Geoscience

The Plume’s Legacy

Researchers also explained why small earthquakes are common in Britain and Ireland despite being far from active plate boundaries. These tremors tend to cluster where the lithosphere is thinnest, where the ancient Iceland Plume left a lasting mark. This phenomenon shows that the influence of the Iceland Plume is not only geological but continues to affect seismic activity in the region.

The study also provides insight into how such massive volcanic events could have impacted Earth’s climate. Large igneous provinces, like the one created by the Iceland Plume, release enormous amounts of gases like carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which may have contributed to long-term warming and even triggered mass extinctions. Furthermore, eruptions could have caused volcanic winters due to sulfur aerosols.