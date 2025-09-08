“All Life on Earth Is Descended From a Single Primitive Being”: Scientists Have Just Revealed the Existence of a Common Ancestor, Far Older Than Once Believed

A team of international researchers has traced the roots of all known life back to a single organism that lived 4.2 billion years ago, only a few hundred million years after the Earth formed. The study, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, suggests that the last universal common ancestor—known as LUCA—emerged much earlier than previous estimates of around 3.8 billion years.

Pushing Life Back to the Hadean Eon

The research team, led by Edmund Moody of the University of Bristol, compared genetic sequences across modern species to reconstruct when their common ancestor must have lived. By applying a molecular clock—tracking the rate at which mutations accumulate—they estimated LUCA’s existence around 4.2 billion years ago.

“Genes don’t evolve in isolation,” Moody explained in a university press statement. “They are exchanged across lineages, which makes the history messy. Our models try to reconcile that complexity with the broader genealogy of species.”

The results place LUCA’s life squarely in the Hadean era, when Earth was still cooling from its formation 4.5 billion years ago. That suggests biology emerged remarkably quickly once the right conditions appeared.

This figure shows the corresponding posterior time densities of the mirrored nodes for the last universal, archaeal, bacterial and eukaryotic common ancestors (LUCA, LACA, LBCA and LECA, respectively); the last common ancestor of the mitochondrial lineage (Mito-LECA); and the last plastid-bearing common ancestor (LPCA). Purple stars indicate nodes calibrated with fossils. Arc, Archaea; Bac, Bacteria; Euk, Eukarya. Credit: Nature Ecology & Evolution (Nat Ecol Evol)



A Simple Organism With Surprising Traits

Despite being a prokaryote-like cell, LUCA may not have been as rudimentary as once assumed. The study’s authors argue that it probably had the ability to defend itself against ancient viruses, hinting at an early immune system.

It likely thrived in extreme hydrothermal environments—hot, high-pressure settings rich in metals and chemical gradients. These conditions would have driven its metabolism and possibly allowed waste products to feed other microbes such as methanogens, creating a rudimentary ecosystem of recycling.

As Professor Tim Lenton of the University of Exeter, a co-author, put it: “LUCA was exploiting and changing its environment, but it is unlikely to have lived alone. Its waste would have been food for other microbes, helping to set the stage for life’s diversification.”

Why the New Timeline Matters

By moving LUCA’s origins further back, the study narrows the gap between Earth’s formation and the rise of life. That accelerates the clock on how quickly living systems might emerge under the right planetary conditions.

If life could establish itself in such a short geological window on Earth, the implication—though still debated—is that it might not be rare elsewhere. For astrobiologists, this feeds into the search for biosignatures on planets such as Mars or icy moons like Europa and Enceladus, where hydrothermal activity has also been detected.

At the same time, many mysteries remain unresolved: how the first self-replicating molecules formed, the exact chemistry that led to stable heredity, and how early cells transitioned from chemistry to biology.

The Next Frontier in Origins Research

While LUCA does not represent the very first life form, it marks the earliest ancestor shared by all organisms alive today—from bacteria to humans. Its placement deeper in time makes Earth’s evolutionary history both more complex and more intriguing.

Further research will aim to refine these models, perhaps by integrating new genetic data or experimental simulations of early Earth conditions. For now, the discovery adds weight to the idea that life may be both more resilient and more universal than we once imagined.