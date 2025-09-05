Scientists Discover A New Branch In The Mammoth Family Tree In... Mexico

A groundbreaking paleontological discovery in central Mexico is reshaping scientific understanding of how mammoths lived and migrated during the Ice Age. Published in the journal Science, the study reveals that a previously unknown lineage of mammoths once thrived in the tropical highlands of what is now the Basin of Mexico.

They are typically associated with frigid, glacial environments. However, new genetic evidence shows that these massive herbivores adapted to warmer climates and may have formed a distinct evolutionary branch separate from their northern relatives.

Ancient Remains Uncovered During Airport Construction

The discovery began in late 2019 during construction work at the old Santa Lucía Air Force Base, just north of Mexico City. Workers unearthed what appeared to be large prehistoric bones, prompting a full-scale excavation. Over the next few years, archaeologists recovered the remains of more than 200 individual mammoths, primarily Columbian mammoths (Mammuthus columbi), along with dozens of other extinct species.

This site, located near the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport, quickly became one of the largest Ice Age fossil deposits in Latin America. Columbian mammoths have previously been found in regions as far south as Central America, but the concentration and condition of the bones at Santa Lucía stood out.

Researchers were particularly surprised by the preservation of genetic material — a rare find in warm climates, where DNA typically deteriorates rapidly.

Genetic Evidence of A Separate Lineage

Thanks to the remarkable preservation, scientists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico successfully extracted and sequenced ancient DNA from 73 mammoths at Santa Lucía, along with 10 additional specimens from a nearby site in Tultepec. They compared the results with DNA from mammoths found in the United States, southern Canada, and northern Eurasia, including woolly mammoths from the Arctic.

The genetic data revealed a striking pattern: the Mexican mammoths represented a “deep genetic divergence” from their northern relatives. According to the research team, the split likely occurred between 416,000 and 307,000 years ago. Following this divergence, the two populations remained largely isolated, with minimal interbreeding.

This prolonged separation suggests that the Columbian mammoths in central Mexico developed a unique evolutionary identity. One paleobiologist, Adrian Lister of the Natural History Museum in London, questioned whethe we“ [should] be calling it a Columbian mammoth” or whether it deserves a new designation — possibly a “Mexican mammoth.”

Locations where the analyzed specimens were collected. Credit: Science

A Shocking Twist in Mammoth Evolution

The discovery adds new complexity to the already tangled family tree of mammoths. For decades, scientists have believed that Columbian mastodon were the product of hybridization between woolly mammoths (Mammuthus primigenius) and the Eurasian steppe mammoth (Mammuthus trogontherii). The new evidence suggests a more intricate picture.

According to the researchers, one possibility is that woolly mammoths had already split into genetically distinct groups before hybridizing with their Eurasian relatives. Another is that separate populations of woolly mammoths independently interbred with a steppe mammoth–like lineage at different times. Either way, the result is a patchwork of lineages within what was once thought to be a relatively uniform species.

Far from being outliers, the mammoths of Mexico may represent an entire branch of this complex evolutionary tree — one that adapted independently in a warmer, more southerly ecosystem.

Warm-Climate Giants Defy Expectations

Findings from Santa Lucía challenge the long-held belief that prehistoic elephant s lived only in cold environments. In fact, these animals thrived in the temperate and even tropical conditions of central Mexico during the mid-Pleistocene, a region once filled with lakes and wetlands, far from the icy tundras typically associated with Proboscideans.

For the first time, evidence from Santa Lucía provides the first opportunity to study mammoths that adapted to such environments at the genetic level. Their success in these warmer regions suggests that mammoths were far more ecologically versatile than previously understood.