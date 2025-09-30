Scientists Just Moved Up the Date of a Rogue Star’s Visit And It Could Shake the Solar System

A star is heading toward the outskirts of our solar system, and it’s getting here sooner than expected. Gliese 710, a rogue dwarf star, is now estimated to brush past our solar neighborhood in just 1.29 million years — tens of thousands of years earlier than scientists originally calculated. The updated forecast also suggests it will pass at a significantly closer distance than previously thought, according to a new study published on the preprint server arXiv.

Should We Worry About Gliese 710’s Approach?

The revised trajectory was calculated using precise measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia space observatory. Gliese 710, a small orange dwarf star, has long been tracked as a future visitor to the edges of the solar system. It is not massive or fast enough to directly threaten the planets, yet its presence could still ripple through the farthest reaches of the Sun’s influence.

Most notably, the flyby could disturb the Oort Cloud, the distant, icy shell believed to surround thesolar system. That possibility makes this encounter especially valuable for astronomers studying how the burning spheres interact with planetary systems.

New Data Changes Everything — Just Slightly, But Meaningfully

Back in 2016, astronomers Filip Berski and Piotr A. Dybczyński used early data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission to estimate when and how Gliese 710 would pass near the solar system. Their work put the event at about 1.36 million years in the future, with the celestial body passing at a distance of roughly 13,365 astronomical units (AU) — that’s over 100 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun.

Now, according to ScienceAlert, researchers Raúl and Carlos de la Fuente Marcos from the University of Madrid have refined those numbers using Gaia’s more accurate second data release. Their new model moves the event forward by nearly 70,000 years and places the rogue sun’s closest approach at just 4,303 AU. While still far in human terms, this distance lies well inside the outer boundary of the Oort Cloud.

The authors explain that their findings “confirm, within errors, those in Berski & Dybczyński (2016), but suggest a closer — both in terms of distance and time — flyby of Gliese 710 to the solar system.”

Gliese 710 Is Quiet, But Not Harmless

Gliese 710 travels at around 51,499 kilometers per hour — not enough to qualify as a runaway stellar object, but certainly quick by galactic standards. With about 60 % of the Sun’s mass, it will not disrupt the planets within 40 AU of the Sun, leaving Earth and its neighbors secure.

Further out, however, the story changes. In the cold and dim reaches of the Oort Cloud, the celestial body’s gravity could act like a cue ball, shifting the paths of long-dormant objects and sending some of them inward. The process would take millennia, but it could gradually feed waves of comets into the inner solar system.

This Has Happened Before

Gliese 710 is not the first star to drift close to the solar system. ScienceAlert reports that Gliese 208 came within about five light-years some 500,000 years ago, while Scholz’s star passed directly through the Oort Cloud about 70,000 years ago. Neither encounter appears to have had a visible impact on Earth.

Interestingly, Scholz’s passage coincided with a period when Homo sapiens nearly went extinct — probably unrelated, but intriguing nonetheless. These episodes underline that the solar system is part of a dynamic galaxy, where stars wander, cross paths, and quietly influence one another over immense timescales.



