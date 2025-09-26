After 2 Years, Scientists Finally Know Where This Space Rock Came From

On an ordinary February afternoon, a sudden flash lit up the sky above northwestern France. To most who saw it, it seemed like nothing more than a fleeting meteor or perhaps a bright shooting star. But hidden behind that brief display was a rare celestial event—a space rock crashing through the atmosphere—that set scientists and meteorite hunters into rapid motion.

Over the next two years, teams worked to trace its origin, recover its fragments, and reconstruct its descent. Their full investigation—now published in Nature Astronomy—reveals the surprising journey of this small but significant visitor from space.

A Seven-hour Head Start

The first glimpse of the space rock came just seven hours before it hit Earth. A Hungarian astronomer spotted the object about 200,000 kilometers away, setting off a rapid chain reaction among observatories worldwide. Using this early detection, scientists from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) calculated its descent with exceptional accuracy.

This was only the 11th asteroid ever tracked before it collided with Earth. What made it even more extraordinary is that fragments were successfully recovered afterward—something that has happened in just four of those 11 cases.

2023 CX1 Meteor Flash,

by Krisztián Sárneczky pic.twitter.com/FBxiuNplOh — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) October 13, 2024

Collaboration From Sky To Ground

After 2023 CX1 streaked across the skies above northwestern France, amateur and professional astronomers quickly mobilized. The FRIPON/Vigie-Ciel network, which was established to detect and recover meteorites, received dozens of photos and videos from the public.

“We received dozens of photos and videos” of the asteroid’s journey, said Brigitte Zanda, a meteorite specialist from the National Museum of Natural History in Paris. One video, in particular, proved to be “extremely useful video showing the object fragmenting, which lets us see how many pieces it broke into – and how this happened.”

By involving the public and analyzing social media content, scientists were able to observe the event with what Zanda described as “unmatched precision.”

A Violent Breakup In The Atmosphere

At 4:00 pm local time on February 13, 2023, the asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere and began breaking apart about 28 kilometers above ground. According to Zanda, it disintegrated “very brutally in two stages,” losing about 98 percent of its mass during the descent. The event released a large amount of energy as fiery fragments lit up the sky.

The first recovered meteorite, weighing 93 grams, was found in the French commune of Saint-Pierre-le-Viger just two days after the impact. In total, around a dozen fragments were collected and added to France’s national meteorite collection.

Scientists believe 2023 CX1 originated from the Massalia asteroid family, a group of rocks located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. While the rock was small, its destruction pattern was unexpectedly intense.

A family affair! @CurtinUni’s Dr Hadrien Devillepoix tracked #asteroid 2023 CX1 from Perth as his parents filmed it flying over their home in France. Their footage captured key data for a @NatureAstronomy study on planetary defence. Hear him explain. 👇 #SpaceScience pic.twitter.com/rQHEI45RqT — Curtin Media (@CurtinMedia) September 18, 2025

More Dangerous Than It Looked

Despite its small size—just 650 kilograms before impact—the way 2023 CX1 came apart raised new questions about asteroid behavior. Simulations revealed that this kind of sharp, two-stage fragmentation could, under different circumstances, be more hazardous than a slower, more gradual breakup.

Zanda compared it to the 2013 Chelyabinsk event in Russia, where a much larger asteroid (about 20 meters wide) exploded in multiple waves. That incident shattered windows and injured over 1,000 people, even though each fragment released only a small amount of energy.

In contrast, 2023 CX1 lost 98 percent of its mass in just seconds, unleashing a concentrated burst of energy. If it had entered over a more densely populated area, the outcome might have been very different.