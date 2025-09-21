Scientists Just Dug Up a Spider So Big, It Might Have Stalked the Shadows of Dinosaurs

A fossilized spider unearthed in the grasslands of eastern Australia has turned out to be the largest of its kind ever discovered on the continent—and possibly one of the largest fossil spiders found anywhere in the world.

The spider, Megamonodontium mccluskyi, was described in a peer-reviewed study published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society. Measuring 23.3 millimeters in body length, the creature is about five times larger than its closest living relatives in Southeast Asia. Though it might not sound enormous in absolute terms, in the world of trapdoor spiders, it’s a true giant.

More remarkably, the fossil belongs to a now-extinct lineage of brush-footed trapdoor spiders (Barychelidae)—a family whose members today are mostly confined to tropical regions like Papua New Guinea and Singapore. This is the first ever fossil of a Barychelid spider discovered globally and only the second fossil of a mygalomorph spider (a primitive group including tarantulas and trapdoors) to be found in Australia.

“We rarely find spider fossils in Australia,” said Dr Matthew McCurry of the Australian Museum, lead author of the study. “This is a major missing piece in our understanding of how spiders evolved on the continent.”

Part (A) and counterpart (B) of Megamonodontium mccluskyi (AM F.145559). Credit: Michael Frese

McGraths Flat: a prehistoric rainforest frozen in time

The fossil was found in McGraths Flat, a site in New South Wales dated to the Miocene epoch—some 11 to 16 million years ago. Back then, the region was a humid rainforest teeming with plant and animal life, including fish, insects and flowering plants. Today, it’s a dry grassland. This stark environmental shift makes the site a goldmine for scientists studying Australia’s long-term climate history.

Preserved in fine-grained goethite, the spider fossil is so detailed that researchers were able to use scanning electron microscopy to examine microscopic features like the claws, leg hairs (setae), and even internal impressions of its body wall. Those features helped confirm the species’ classification and its link to modern rainforest spiders of the genus Monodontium.

Annotated composite line drawing of AM F.145559, created using the part and counterpart of the fossil. Credit: Michael Frese

According to the study, this ancient lineage likely thrived when Australia was wetter, but began disappearing as the continent dried during the Miocene. The fossil’s discovery offers direct evidence that aridification contributed to local extinctions, not only of large mammals but also of lesser-studied invertebrates like spiders.

Why Spider Fossils Are So Vanishingly Rare

Spiders, despite being among the oldest land animals on Earth, are poorly represented in the fossil record. Their soft bodies and behaviour—females often remain hidden in burrows—make fossilisation unlikely. In fact, only four spider fossils have ever been recorded from the entire Australian continent.

That’s why Megamonodontium mccluskyi is such a milestone. It not only represents a previously unknown genus and species, but its exquisite preservation allows researchers to study traits typically lost to time, such as dental patterns on claws and setal structures. These traits help scientists trace evolutionary relationships more precisely and understand how different spider families adapted—or failed to adapt—to environmental changes.

Various Species Of The Modern Trapdoor Spider. Credit: Matthew R McCurry, Michael Frese, Robert Raven

While there’s no evidence this ancient spider preyed on dinosaurs—it lived tens of millions of years after their extinction—its size and burrowing habits suggest it could have been a top invertebrate predator in its ecosystem. In a BBC interview, arachnologist Dr Robert Raven from the Queensland Museum remarked: “Not only is it the largest fossilized spider found in Australia, it’s also the first from this entire family. It’s like opening a whole new book.”

What It Tells Us About Biodiversity and Climate Resilience

The McGraths Flat site, now one of the most significant fossil locations in the Southern Hemisphere, is becoming a vital resource for understanding the impact of climate change on biodiversity. Alongside the spider fossil, researchers have found finely detailed fossils of leaves, flowers, insects and even neural tissues from jumping spiders—suggesting a once-thriving rainforest ecosystem that abruptly gave way to dryness.

Studies like these not only reveal what species we’ve lost but also offer insight into how climate shifts—like those happening now—can ripple through ecosystems. According to Science Advances, McGraths Flat fossils preserve even subcellular structures, providing unprecedented resolution into extinct life.

The extinction of Megamonodontium reflects a broader trend in Australia’s ecological past: as rainforests retreated, so too did the species that depended on them. Now, scientists are looking at how these patterns might inform our understanding of future biodiversity under modern climate pressures.