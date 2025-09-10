Scientists Heat Gold to 19,000°C—Overturning a 40-Year Theory About Heat, Matter, and the Entropy Limit

Physicists have upended a foundational law of materials science by heating gold to over 19,000°C — more than 14 times its melting point — while it remained perfectly solid. The study, published in Nature, reveals a breakthrough in high-temperature physics that challenges the long-assumed “entropy catastrophe” limit, a thermodynamic boundary widely accepted for the past four decades.

The experiment, conducted at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California, uses ultra-fast laser pulses and high-resolution X-ray scattering to directly measure ion temperatures in solid gold. The finding opens a path to rethink the extreme thermal stability of matter, with implications for fusion energy, planetary science, and even materials engineering.

“We thought the laws of entropy were like traffic signs. This study shows they might be more like guidelines — especially when you’re driving fast enough,” said Tom White, physicist at the University of Nevada and co-lead of the research.

Heating Metal Beyond Meltdown

The experiment relied on the Matter in Extreme Conditions (MEC) instrument at the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) — a state-of-the-art X-ray free-electron laser. Researchers targeted an ultra-thin (50-nm) gold foil with a 45-femtosecond laser pulse, heating it at rates exceeding 6×10¹⁵ K/s — an unprecedented speed.

To observe what happened inside the metal, they fired monochromatic X-rays through the sample within trillionths of a second. The scattered photons exhibited Doppler broadening, a phenomenon linked to the vibrational speed — and thus temperature — of ions in the material.

The results were striking. Despite reaching 19,000 Kelvin (roughly 18,727°C), the gold retained its crystalline structure for up to 3 picoseconds — orders of magnitude longer than the time it would normally take to melt.

Diagram of the experimental device. Credit: Nature (2025)

This contradicts the longstanding theory of the entropy catastrophe. Traditionally, scientists believed that once a solid exceeded a threshold of ~3 times its melting point, entropy would spike, making the solid state thermodynamically impossible. The new results not only crossed that limit — they smashed it.

Why Gold Didn’t Melt

To make sense of the anomaly, researchers turned to thermodynamic modelling. In conventional systems, a solid turns to liquid because lattice vibrations (phonons) grow too violent to maintain structural order. But in this experiment, the heating was so fast that atoms simply didn’t have time to respond.

“The gold never had a chance to expand or melt,” said Bob Nagler, co-author from SLAC. “It’s like hitting the accelerator so hard that the wheels spin before the car moves.”

Indeed, X-ray diffraction patterns confirmed that the (111) and (200) Bragg peaks — which signal ordered atomic structure — were still present well after the critical temperature was passed. Only after a few trillionths of a second did these patterns vanish, marking the onset of melting.

This suggests that the classic entropy models — such as those proposed by Fecht and Johnson (1988) and widely referenced in materials science — fail to account for ultrafast, non-equilibrium conditions. Under these regimes, thermodynamic boundaries may not behave as previously thought.

What This Means for Science and Energy

This isn’t just a quirky anomaly. The breakthrough could help answer longstanding questions in fields as varied as nuclear fusion, planetary core dynamics, and astrophysics.

In fusion research — where conditions mimic the interior of stars — being able to precisely measure ion temperatures under extreme pressure and heat is critical. Until now, those measurements were largely indirect, relying on simulations or electron behavior. This new technique provides direct, model-independent readings, something the field has long sought.

“It’s a game-changer,” said Nagler. “When fusion fuel implodes, you need to know exactly when and where it melts. Now we can see that in real time.”

There are implications for planetary science, too. Gas giants like Jupiter and super-Earths are believed to contain hot, dense metallic cores. Understanding how matter behaves under such extreme conditions could help refine models of planet formation and magnetic field generation.

Beyond that, the findings may enable the development of ultra-resilient materials — ones that can endure conditions previously thought to be beyond the limits of solid matter.