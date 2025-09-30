Scientists Found That Venus Has Underground Tunnels So Huge They Rival Those On The Moon

New research presented at the Europlanet Science Congress 2025 in Helsinki suggests that Venus may be concealing some of the largest lava-carved tunnels ever discovered in the solar system. The findings, led by planetary geologist Barbara De Toffoli from the University of Padova, are based on radar data from previous Venus missions. Their scale and structure challenge long-standing assumptions about how lava tubes form on rocky planets.

Tunnels Where They Shouldn’t Be

Venus and Earth share similar sizes, masses, and rocky compositions. Yet, while Earth is teeming with life, Venus is wrapped in a dense cloud of sulfuric acid and scorched by surface temperatures exceeding 900°F (480°C). With atmospheric pressure more than 90 times that of Earth, the sister planet has long been viewed as a hostile and geologically extreme environment.

Scientists have known that lava tubes—hollow channels formed when the surface of a lava flow cools while molten rock continues to drain beneath—exist on Earth, the Moon, and Mars. These tubes vary in size depending on gravity. On low-gravity bodies like the Moon, they tend to grow massive, while on Earth, they remain relatively small. Because the volcanic planet has nearly the same gravity as Earth, its lava tubes were expected to be similarly modest.

But the newly presented research shows the opposite. Using radar imagery, De Toffoli’s team identified sinuous chains of pits near ancient shield volcanoes. These surface features line up with expected lava flow paths and match the dimensions of collapsed lava tubes rather than tectonic fractures.

“Earth lava tubes have smaller volumes, Mars tubes have slightly bigger volumes, and then the Moon’s tubes have even bigger volumes – and then there’s Venus, completely disrupting this trend, displaying very, very big tube volumes,” explained De Toffoli. “This is already giving away the fact that there’s likely something more on Venus playing a significant role.”

NEWS 🚨: Scientists confirm massive underground tunnels on Venus pic.twitter.com/ztJGw9E7eh — Latest in space (@latestinspace) September 28, 2025

Breaking The Rules Of Planetary Geology

According to the study, the depth-to-width ratios and the volume of the identified structures rival or exceed those on the Moon. That’s unexpected for a planet where gravity should limit how large underground lava channels can become.

The researchers suggest that the explanation might lie in Venus’s intense atmospheric conditions. The high pressure may suppress vertical erosion within the tubes, encouraging lava to flow in broader, flatter sheets. Over time, this could result in massive underground cavities not typically found on other planets with similar gravity.

This behavior would make Venusian volcanism truly unique—shaped not just by planetary mass or internal heat, but by the crushing atmosphere and surface heat that define the planet today.

Clues From A Volcanic Past

Venus has more volcanoes than any other planet in the solar system, yet its surface history remains elusive. These newly identified lava tubes could hold important clues about how Venus evolved from a possibly habitable world to the harsh environment it is now.

There is ongoing speculation that the second planet from the Sun may once have had shallow oceans. If so, these underground structures might contain chemical traces from a lost aquatic environment. Preserved beneath the surface, they could offer insight into the dramatic climatic shift that triggered Venus’s runaway greenhouse effect.

Although robotic missions to the surface have struggled in the past, Venus’s lava tubes may one day become exploration targets. Just as tubes on the Moon and Mars are considered potential shelters for astronauts or instruments, these Venusian tunnels could provide natural protection for future robotic probes operating in short, high-risk missions.

Venus Underground In 2031

At present, these findings are based on remote sensing data from previous missions. But deeper confirmation is on the horizon. The European Space Agency’s EnVision mission, scheduled for launch in 2031, will be equipped with a Subsurface Radar Sounder capable of penetrating hundreds of meters below Venus’s crust.

This advanced radar system could provide the first direct observations of these massive subsurface features, potentially revealing their full extent and composition. As De Toffoli and her colleagues emphasize, the characteristics of the Venusian lava tubes point to the Earth’s twin as a host of some of the most extensive subsurface cavities in the solar system.



