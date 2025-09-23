Scientists Discover Strange Underwater Sand Domes Reveal A Hidden Rift In Earth’s Crust

Something strange is happening underwater, off the coast of Norway—and it’s not just another seafloor oddity. These odd structures, now called sinkites, are turning our understanding of Earth’s layers upside down—literally. The findings, recently published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, detail a rare geological inversion that has left researchers both stunned and fascinated.

It took a mix of curiosity, seismic surveys, and a fair amount of scientific head-scratching to figure out what was going on. For years, researchers couldn’t explain these mysterious mounds buried deep beneath the seafloor. They didn’t look like typical sand deposits, and no one could agree on how they got there. Some thought underwater landslides might be responsible, while others guessed that mud and sand had been pushed up from below. But none of those ideas ever really stuck—until now.

A Quiet Revolution Underwater

Normally, Earth’s sediment layers follow a pretty simple pattern. Older stuff gets buried first, newer stuff piles on top—it’s like building a massive, slow-motion layer cake. This idea, known as the law of superposition, is one of geology’s basic ground rules.

But what scientists found under the North Sea doesn’t fit the script. These sinkites—some stretching more than a kilometer across—are actually made of younger, heavier sand that somehow ended up underneath older, lighter layers. And those upper layers, they’re mostly made of ooze—the squishy remains of tiny marine organisms that settled there over millions of years.

To figure out how this upside-down layering happened, researchers from the University of Manchester and other institutions turned to 3D seismic scans and rock samples from the seafloor. And the big twist? The younger sand didn’t stay on top like it was supposed to. It sank.

Illustrative model explaining how sinkites form . Credit: Communications Earth & Environment

When Earth Gets Shaken Up

According to the researchers, it was probably earthquakes or sudden pressure changes during the Miocene and Pliocene epochs—so roughly between 20 million and 2.6 million years ago—that kicked everything off. Under just the right conditions, the sand started behaving less like solid ground and more like a thick liquid. It seeped down through cracks and fractures in the rock, pushing its way beneath the older, softer ooze sitting on the seafloor.

“What we’ve found are structures where dense sand has sunk into lighter sediments that floated to the top of the sand,” said Mads Huuse, a geophysicist from the University of Manchester, who worked on the study.

In a poetic little twist, they gave these sunken sand structures a name: sinkites. The older, lighter sediment that ended up floating above? That got its own label too—floatites. Sure, they’re not the fanciest names in geology, but they tell the story pretty well.

Geographic spread of the mounds, distribution of Oligo-Miocene biosiliceous ooze, and presence of Eocene to Pliocene sand deposits. Credit: Communications Earth & Environment

Sinkites Aren’t Just Weird

At first glance, these buried sand domes under the North Sea might seem like just another quirky geological blip. But the way they formed—younger, heavier sand sinking beneath older, lighter sediment—has some serious real-world consequences. If stuff underground can move like this under the right conditions, it means scientists may need to rethink how they assess subsurface reservoirs, especially when it comes to things like oil and gas exploration or carbon capture and storage.

As Mads Huuse, one of the study’s lead authors, put it, figuring out how these sinkites form could change the way we understand “sealing and fluid migration” deep below Earth’s surface. And here’s the kicker: this might just be the tip of the iceberg. Researchers are already looking for other places around the world where the same kind of layer-flipping might have happened. If these formations turn out to be more common than we thought, it could shake up some of geology’s most basic assumptions about how Earth’s crust has evolved over time.