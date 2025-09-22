Scientists Stunned by Mysterious ‘Gates’ Hidden in Deadliest Desert

Archaeologists have uncovered hundreds of mysterious stone formations hidden in one of the most extreme environments on Earth: Harrat Khaybar, a vast lava field in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Nicknamed the “gates of hell” for its volcanic scars and desolate terrain, the site is now revealing signs of prehistoric human presence dating back up to 9,000 years. The findings were first analyzed in a 2017 study by Professor David Kennedy, published in Arabian Archaeology and Epigraphy.

What appeared from the ground to be nothing more than weathered rocks has turned out—through the lens of satellite technology—to be a remarkably well-preserved landscape shaped by early human activity. And yet, many of the structures defy clear explanation.

A Frozen Prehistoric World Beneath The Lava

Harrat Khaybar spans over 14,000 square kilometers and was shaped by volcanic eruptions that date back more than five million years, with the most recent activity recorded between 600 and 700 A.D, according to NASA. Despite the region’s fiery geological past and ongoing hostility to human life, researchers have found unmistakable evidence that Neolithic populations once lived and thrived here.

Credit: NASA

For decades, the landscape’s features went largely unnoticed—until advances in satellite imagery allowed archaeologists to view them from above. Only then did the full picture begin to emerge: stone circles, enclosures, and geometric alignments. In 2018, the European Geosciences Union (EGU) called the area a “complete prehistoric landscape frozen in time.”

The structures are primarily built from volcanic stones sourced directly from the environment. These include rudimentary villages, intricate stone fences, and the more puzzling forms known as “desert kites” and “gates.”

Unraveling The Desert Kites

“Desert kites” are long, funnel-shaped stone structures that stretch across the terrain, visible only from above. Initially believed to be hunting traps for animals, recent interpretations suggest a more complex function. As noted by the EGU, some experts believe these features could represent “a first attempt of domestication of animals,” rather than mere hunting devices.

Rather than using these structures solely to kill, people may have used them to guide, capture, and manage animals, possibly laying the groundwork for early herding practices. Their orientation and placement indicate a deep understanding of the landscape, animal movement, and collective planning.

Credit: CNES/Airbus, via Google Earth

The Gates That Lead To Questions

The so-called “gates” are even more confounding. From above, they resemble field gates, lending them their name. Built on volcanic domes—some of which were once active—the gates consist of roughly assembled, low stone walls. Archaeologist David Kennedy from the University of Western Australia described them as possibly “the oldest man-made structures in the landscape.” Despite extensive analysis, their function eludes classification. He noted :

“They don’t look like structures where people would have lived nor do they look like animal traps or for disposing of dead bodies.”

The gates are found almost exclusively in bleak, inhospitable lava fields, far from water sources and vegetation, raising questions about why early communities would build anything in such places at all.

Aerial Archaeology And The Unseen Past

With access to the site limited by strict regulations, archaeologists like David Kennedy and Dr. Hugh Thomas from the University of Sydney turned to satellite platforms such as Google Earth to locate and analyze the enigmatic structures. As Kennedy told The New York Times:

“You can’t see them very well from the ground level, but once you get up a few hundred feet, or with a satellite even higher, they stand out beautifully.”

The satellite images revealed not only hundreds of “gates” and “kites,” but also clues to a very different landscape during the Neolithic period. Thomas told Arab News that: