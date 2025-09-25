Scientists Just Found a Fossil That Rocked the Cretaceous, It Ate Dinosaurs With Teeth Unlike Anything Ever Seen

In a discovery that’s reshaping what we know about ancient crocodilians, paleontologists have identified a tiny land-dwelling croc species that once roamed southwest Montana during the Cretaceous period. Nicknamed Elton and formally named Thikarisuchus xenodentes, the fossil reveals a predator no longer than two feet, with a strange mix of teeth capable of eating both plants and small dinosaurs. The research, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, also introduces a new family of crocodile relatives and highlights an unexpectedly diverse chapter in croc evolution.

Discovery Of A Rockstar Croc

The fossil turned up during a Montana State University field course in the summer of 2021. While digging through the Blackleaf Formation, a Cretaceous-era site near Dillon, Montana, student Harrison Allen spotted something unusual — a tiny fragment about the size of his pinkie tip with a strange texture. Curious, he showed it to his professor, Dr. David Varricchio, who immediately knew they were onto something special.

That tiny piece turned out to be part of a fully intact crocodile skull. As the team continued their work, they started calling the fossil Elton — inspired by Elton John’s 1972 hit “Crocodile Rock”, which happened to be playing during the dig.

The fossil included bones from almost every part of the animal’s body — limbs, spine, jaw, and a skull measuring just 50 millimeters long. Since the bones were way too delicate to piece together by hand, the team used CT scans to digitally reconstruct the animal. Allen then spent over 100 hours carefully color-coding the scans to separate the bones from the surrounding rock, slowly revealing what this tiny croc would have looked like in life.

Credit: Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology

A New Branch In The Crocodile Family Tree

After digging into the fossil, researchers realized they weren’t just looking at a new specimen, but a completely new species. They named it Thikarisuchus xenodentes, which loosely translates to “strange-toothed crocodile.” The findings didn’t stop there.

The surprises didn’t end with North America. Scientists also found striking similarities between Thikarisuchus and another group of tiny, land-dwelling crocs called Atoposauridae, which lived in what’s now Eurasia. That connection was unexpected, since most crocs in the Neosuchia group were aquatic. The overlap in traits between these far-flung species is a classic case of convergent evolution — when different animals evolve similar features because they’re dealing with similar environments. As lead author Harrison Allen put it, :

“ we’re seeing convergent evolution between two distantly related groups due to similar environmental conditions, prey availability and who-knows-what that prompted crocs on opposite sides of the planet to develop similar features.”

Credit: Dane Johnson/Museum of the Rockies

A Crocodile Unlike Any Other

Modern crocodiles are known for their simple, cone-shaped teeth — perfect for grabbing slippery prey. But Thikarisuchus broke the mold. This little croc had heterodont dentition, meaning its teeth came in a variety of shapes and sizes. Some were built for catching small animals like insects or baby dinosaurs, while others looked more suited for slicing through plants or soft tissue.

That kind of dental mix is rare in crocodilian history and suggests Thikarisuchus had a surprisingly versatile diet — likely omnivorous, possibly even insectivorous. Even the way the fossil was preserved tells a story. The bones were tightly packed and well-organized, a pattern researchers often see in animals fossilized inside burrows. That means Thikarisuchus may have been a burrow-dweller, or at least ended up in one.