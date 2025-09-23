Scientists Dropped Gophers on a Volcano for Just 24 Hours — 40 Years Later, Their Impact Is Staggering

In the chaotic aftermath of Mount St. Helens’ 1980 eruption, when lava and ash stripped life from miles of forest, a curious ecological experiment took place — and then quietly disappeared from view. Now, over 40 years later, scientists say that brief, oddball trial may have helped rewrite the rules of post-disaster recovery.

According to new research published in Frontiers in Microbiomes, a single-day gopher relocation project on the devastated slopes has had an unexpectedly long-lasting impact on the region’s ecosystem. The idea, at the time, was simple and almost whimsical: could burrowing rodents help jumpstart recovery by stirring up buried, microbe-rich soil?

They could. And they did.

From Barren Ash to Biodiversity Hotspot

Two years after the eruption, a team of ecologists from UC Riverside and Utah State University helicoptered in a handful of northern pocket gophers (Thomomys talpoides) and released them into two small, enclosed plots on the sterile pumice fields. The gophers, known for their tunnelling habits and often maligned as pests, spent 24 hours burrowing in the ash-covered landscape before being removed.

When scientists returned six years later, the difference was stark: over 40,000 plants had colonised the two gopher plots, while the surrounding terrain remained largely lifeless.

Overview of the Mount St. Helens study area. Aerial photograph above the dome in the crater, taken from a helicopter, above Mount St. Helens in 1982. Credit: Frontiers in Microbiomes

What the gophers had done, inadvertently, was bring nutrient-laden subsoil back to the surface — along with a hidden army of mycorrhizal fungi and soil bacteria essential for plant growth. The soil they disturbed became fertile ground for seeds carried by wind or birds, allowing new life to take root in an otherwise inhospitable setting.

The Secret Life of Fungi

Lead researcher Michael Allen, a microbiologist at UC Riverside, explained that the success wasn’t just about digging. “With the exception of a few weeds, there is no way most plant roots are efficient enough to get all the nutrients and water they need by themselves,” he said in a university release. “The fungi transport these things to the plant and get carbon they need for their own growth in exchange.”

An unhappy gopher and plant near the gopher enclosure fence, 1982. (Mike Allen/UCR)

These microscopic fungi, which form tight-knit partnerships with plant roots, are now understood to be critical for ecosystem resilience. The plots once visited by gophers remain hotspots of fungal and microbial diversity decades later — in some cases, more diverse than nearby old-growth forests untouched by the eruption.

“It’s the microbes that are the real engineers here,” added Emma Aronson, co-author of the study and an environmental microbiologist at UC Riverside. “The gophers just helped get them to the surface.”

Clearcut Forests Show a Stark Contrast

The study also revealed that not all disturbed landscapes recover equally. While parts of the forest blanketed in volcanic ash bounced back relatively quickly — aided by fallen pine needles and resilient fungal networks — areas that had been clearcut prior to the eruption have still not recovered.

“There still isn’t much of anything growing in the clearcut area,” said Aronson. “It was shocking looking at the old growth forest soil and comparing it to the dead area.”

The difference comes down to what was left behind. Old-growth forests, even when damaged, retained biological memory — seeds, fungal spores, and organic debris that microbes could use. Clearcut land, stripped of those elements, lacked the foundation needed for regrowth.

A Lesson in Humility From Underground

The paper’s lead author Mia Maltz, a mycologist at the University of Connecticut, notes that while the gophers made headlines, the real story lies below the surface.

“We cannot ignore the interdependence of all things in nature,” she said. “Especially the things we cannot see — like microbes and fungi.”

As climate change, deforestation and natural disasters continue to reshape landscapes around the world, the Mount St. Helens gopher experiment offers an unusual yet compelling case study. It suggests that soil health, microbial ecosystems, and animal activity — often overlooked in traditional conservation — may hold the key to restoring damaged environments.