Scientists Discover “Yellow Brick Road” Formation on Ocean Floor in First-Ever Pacific Volcano Survey

A deep-sea exploration off the coast of Hawaii has revealed a striking natural formation on the Pacific seafloor that’s left marine scientists momentarily speechless: a structure resembling a “yellow brick road”. Discovered during a 2025 expedition led by the Ocean Exploration Trust, the phenomenon appeared on camera as remotely operated vehicles surveyed the summit of the Nootka Seamount, an ancient undersea volcano nestled within the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

The visual—surreal and oddly orderly—looked uncannily like a man-made path winding through the seabed. While social media quickly latched onto the “Wizard of Oz” parallels, the explanation lies squarely in nature. According to the research team aboard the E/V Nautilus, what appeared to be carefully laid paving stones is actually the result of hyaloclastite — a brittle volcanic rock formed from lava eruptions under the sea. Over time, repeated cycles of heating and cooling fractured the surface into neat, block-like sections.

“This is not the road to Atlantis,” joked one of the researchers during the live dive stream, “but it’s still unlike anything we expected to see at this depth.” The formation was documented on video during a live broadcast from Nautilus Live, a platform that shares real-time footage from the team’s expeditions.

A Deeper Dive Into the Pacific’s Volcanic Past

The mission, officially titled Luʻuaeaahikiikekumu, was the first scientific survey of this section of the Liliʻuokalani Ridge, a long-underexplored chain of underwater volcanoes extending across the central Pacific. While the apparent “road” was a surprise, the region itself is a geological goldmine. Nootka Seamount, where the formation was found, is believed to be over 50 million years old, shaped by ancient tectonic movements and mid-ocean ridge activity.

The blocky structure is made up of ferromanganese crusts, rich in rare-earth elements like cobalt and tellurium — materials increasingly targeted in discussions about deep-sea mining. Samples collected during the dive are now being analysed to understand both their composition and formation history.

“It’s a textbook example of how geology can create optical illusions,” said Dr. Nicole Raineault, Chief Scientist at Ocean Exploration Trust, in a post-dive debrief. “What looks like a man-made road is actually nature operating over unimaginable timescales.”

The discovery not only illustrates the complexity of submarine geology but also sheds light on a broader mystery: a puzzling bifurcation in the trail of seamounts across the region, which some geologists believe may reveal previously uncharted shifts in the Pacific Plate’s movement.

Robots, Crusts, and Creatures of the Deep

This was no idle sightseeing mission. The E/V Nautilus, a 64-metre research vessel equipped with high-definition video, robotic arms and multibeam sonar, was tasked with collecting mineral samples and high-resolution mapping data. As part of their work, scientists successfully extracted samples of manganese oxide crusts, essential for studying the ocean’s role in storing carbon and trace metals.

Beyond geology, the expedition also stumbled across marine curiosities. Earlier in the mission, the team recorded footage of a “headless chicken monster” — a deep-sea swimming sea cucumber (genus Enypniastes) known for its translucent, ghostly appearance. Though humorous in nickname, these organisms are important indicators of ecosystem health in abyssal zones.

Live streaming of such finds has helped bring ocean science to wider audiences. Since launching in 2009, Nautilus Live has drawn millions of viewers and regularly invites teachers, students and even artists to participate in its expeditions via fellowships and internships.

For those interested in seeing it firsthand, the dive and commentary are archived on EV Nautilus’s official YouTube channel and offer a front-row seat to one of the most visually striking finds of this year’s deep-sea missions.