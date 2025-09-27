Scientists Capture Rare Fish Climbing Waterfalls in Never-Before-Seen Footage

In a rare glimpse into a largely unseen world, scientists in Brazil have filmed thousands of bumblebee catfish (Rhyacoglanis paranensis) climbing waterfalls—a feat never before documented in this species. The discovery, captured on video in November 2024 and recently detailed in the Journal of Fish Biology, has prompted a wave of excitement among freshwater ecologists and conservationists alike.

The phenomenon was first spotted by military environmental police patrolling near the Sossego waterfall, nestled within the Aquidauana River basin in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul State. What they saw defied expectations: swarms of small, striped fish using a combination of suction, fin movements, and raw determination to scale vertical rock faces over four meters high.

A team of researchers arrived within days to document the spectacle. “We’re not talking about one or two fish,” said lead author Manoela Marinho, ichthyologist and co-author of the study. “This was a massive, coordinated aggregation, unlike anything we’ve recorded for this genus.”

Climbing for Survival? Scientists Piece Together the Mystery

Why these fish climb at all is still not fully understood. But timing offers clues. The climbing behavior was observed at the onset of the rainy season, which, for many South American freshwater species, coincides with reproductive migrations. Both mature males and females were present in the schools, lending weight to the theory that this uphill push is linked to spawning.

Interestingly, the activity followed a daily rhythm: the catfish remained tucked under rocks during the heat of the afternoon, emerging only as the sun began to set. “It’s like they were waiting for the right light and temperature to make their move,” Marinho noted.

The fish don’t leap like salmon. Instead, they use their paired pectoral fins splayed wide, clinging tightly to wet rock surfaces. With small, jerking motions—powered by lateral and tail muscle contractions—they slowly edge their way upward. A suction-based mechanism may also help them resist gravity on the slick stone.

Three other species, including Hypostomus khimaera and Ancistrus sp., were also observed scaling the same area, but none in such high numbers or with such apparent coordination. The primary report was also covered in Phys.org, which emphasized the rarity of the behavior and the importance of in-situ research.

Rare Fish, Real Threats

Rhyacoglanis paranensis is a small, relatively rare species in the Pseudopimelodidae family, known for its distinctive orange-and-black banding, which inspired the nickname bumblebee catfish. Its natural habitat—fast-flowing, shallow rivers in remote parts of South America—makes it notoriously difficult to study. Until now, no large-scale migratory or climbing behavior had ever been linked to this species.

That’s part of what makes this footage so significant. The event, according to the researchers, provides essential insight into freshwater biodiversity and highlights how migratory behavior in small species often goes overlooked in environmental planning.

The discovery also underscores rising concerns over river fragmentation caused by dam construction and hydrological engineering. These modifications often block or severely disrupt migratory pathways, even for fish that aren’t widely monitored. As highlighted in a UNESCO report on aquatic ecosystem fragmentation, infrastructure projects often fail to account for species with undocumented or poorly understood life cycles.

“This is a powerful reminder that even tiny, lesser-known species rely on specific environmental conditions to complete their life cycles,” said Dr. Robert Egan, a freshwater ecologist unaffiliated with the study. “Disrupt those conditions, and entire reproductive systems can collapse before we even understand them.”