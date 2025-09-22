Vanished In 1886, A Schooner Just Surfaced Again In The Most Unexpected Way

A schooner lost for nearly 140 years has been discovered in Lake Michigan, solving a mystery that long fascinated shipwreck hunters. Reported on Shipwreck World and confirmed by the Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association and Wisconsin Historical Society, the find reveals the legendary F.J King resting near baileys harbor.

Built in 1867, the vessel vanished in a fierce 1886 storm, leaving behind only rumors and scattered fragments. Using sonar, maritime historian Brendon Baillod and his team finally located the wreck this summer, its hull still intact beneath layers of invasive mussels.

The Storm That Ended A Career

Built in 1867 in Toledo, Ohio, the F.J King spent almost two decades transporting grain, lumber, and iron ore across the Great Lakes. Its final voyage came on September 15, 1886, while carrying iron ore from Escanaba to Chicago. As the schooner reached Wisconsin’s door peninsula, gale-force winds and 10-foot waves battered the ship. For hours, the crew worked the pumps, but when the seams began to rupture, Captain William Griffin ordered his men into the yawl boat.

From the lifeboat, the sailors witnessed the dramatic end of their vessel. Around 2 a.m., the schooner sank bow-first, its stern deckhouse ripped away by the storm, scattering Griffin’s papers into the night air. A passing schooner eventually rescued the crew, but the F.J King was gone, swallowed by the lake.

Credit: Zach Whitrock, Wisconsin Historical Society



The Rise Of A Ghost Ship Legend

The exact location of the wreck quickly became a mystery. Griffin believed the schooner sank five miles offshore, while lighthouse keeper William Sanderson reported masts breaking the surface much closer to land. Fishermen later claimed to catch fragments in their nets, but wreck hunters failed to verify the site. Over time, the story of the F.J King grew into folklore, earning it the title of “ghost ship” among divers and historians.

From the 1970s onward, expeditions tried repeatedly to track it down. Some efforts even involved rewards, such as a $1,000 prize offered by a Green Bay dive club. But every search came up empty, reinforcing the vessel’s reputation as a ship that refused to be found.

A Breakthrough Nearly 140 Years Later

In 2025, maritime historian Brendon Baillod, president of the Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association, revisited the case with fresh eyes. Instead of leaning on Griffin’s uncertain testimony, he followed Sanderson’s detailed lighthouse report. By charting a two-square-mile grid around the keeper’s coordinates, Baillod’s team deployed side-scan sonar to scan the lakebed.

On June 28, sonar picked up a 144-foot shape lying less than half a mile from Sanderson’s reported spot. At first, the researchers doubted their luck.

“A few of us had to pinch each other,” Baillod admitted when recalling the moment. He added : “We really wanted to solve this mystery, and we didn’t expect to.(The ship) seemed to have just vanished into thin air. … I actually couldn’t believe we found it.”

Remote-operated vehicles soon confirmed what they were seeing: the F.J King, astonishingly well preserved, had finally been found.

The wheel of the F.J King rests on the lakebed of lake michigan, positioned just behind the ship’s stern. Credit: Tamara Thomsen/ Wisconsin Historical Society





A Remarkably Intact Relic

Images released by the Wisconsin Historical Society reveal the schooner’s wheel, capstan, and deck still recognizable beneath layers of invasive quagga mussels. Against expectations, the hull remains intact despite the iron ore cargo it carried during its final voyage. For shipwreck researchers, the discovery is extraordinary—a complete vessel from the late 19th century resting quietly on the lakebed.

The find also reflects a broader surge in Great Lakes discoveries. With between 6,000 and 10,000 shipwrecks believed to rest beneath the waters, only a fraction have been identified. Falling equipment costs, clearer waters, and the dedication of citizen scientists have accelerated the pace. In fact, Baillod’s group has uncovered five wrecks in just three years, including the schooner Trinidad in 2023 and the steamer L.W. Crane in 2025.