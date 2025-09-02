Breakthrough Satellite Laser Technique Reveals Alarming Sea-Level Surge Over 30 Years

A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has delivered crucial insights into the global sea-level rise over the past 30 years. Researchers at Hong Kong Polytechnic University have used an innovative satellite laser ranging (SLR) technique to directly measure the global ocean mass change from 1993 to 2022. This long-term dataset reveals an average increase of 90mm in global sea levels, highlighting a significant acceleration in the rise.

The Role of Melting Ice in Sea-Level Rise

In recent decades, one of the most significant drivers of global sea-level rise has been the accelerated melting of land ice, particularly from polar ice sheets and mountain glaciers. As global temperatures rise, ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica are shedding vast amounts of water into the oceans, adding to their mass and driving up sea levels. This process, known as barystatic sea level rise, has become increasingly dominant since the mid-2000s, with over 80% of the global ocean mass increase attributed to the melting of land ice during this period.

Prof. Jianli Chen, the lead researcher of the study, highlighted the critical role of land ice loss, stating, “In recent decades, climate warming has led to accelerated land ice loss, which has played an increasingly dominant role in driving global sea-level rise.” This insight is crucial for understanding the future trajectory of sea-level rise, as the continued warming of the planet is expected to further accelerate ice sheet melt. Monitoring these changes is vital for predicting coastal flooding risks, as even small increases in sea level can have catastrophic effects on coastal communities around the world.

Satellite Laser Ranging: A Breakthrough in Measuring Ocean Mass

Satellite laser ranging (SLR) is a technique that measures the distance between Earth-bound stations and satellites using laser pulses. Traditionally, SLR has been used for precise satellite positioning, but recent innovations in the method have allowed for the measurement of gravitational changes that reflect changes in Earth’s ocean mass. However, due to limitations like the number of satellites and ground stations, as well as the high altitude of satellites that only capture long-wavelength data, SLR’s application in measuring ocean mass has been restricted.

To overcome these challenges, the research team at Hong Kong Polytechnic University developed an innovative forward modeling technique, which addressed the spatial resolution issues inherent in traditional SLR methods. This new approach uses detailed geographic data of ocean-land boundaries, allowing for more accurate ocean mass estimates. The team’s success in leveraging SLR for ocean mass measurements represents a breakthrough in the field, with Dr. Yufeng Nie, the lead author of the study, affirming, “The research showed that the ocean mass changes derived from SLR analysis align well with the total sea level changes observed by satellite altimeters, after accounting for the effect of ocean thermal expansion.”

Sea-Level Surge and Its Long-Term Impacts on Coastal Regions

From 1993 to 2022, the global mean sea level (GMSL) increased by approximately 90mm. This rise may seem small, but its cumulative impact is massive, especially when considering the acceleration observed in recent years. The average rate of sea-level rise has now reached 3.3mm per year, a worrying trend that points to increasing threats of flooding, erosion, and other challenges for coastal regions around the world.

The main contributors to this rise have been the thermal expansion of seawater and the influx of freshwater from melting ice. Seawater absorbs around 90% of the excess heat caused by climate change, and as it warms, it expands, taking up more volume and raising sea levels. Simultaneously, the rapid melting of land ice, particularly from Greenland, has been adding more water to the oceans. Together, these factors are driving the observed increase in sea levels, exacerbating the vulnerability of coastal cities to climate change.