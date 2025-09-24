Russia’s ‘Noah’s Ark’ Space Capsule Just Landed With the Creepiest Cargo Ever — 75 Mice and 1,500 Flies Inside

A Russian space capsule has landed safely in the remote Orenburg steppes, completing a month-long mission that carried an extraordinary biological payload. Dubbed a “Noah’s Ark”, the spacecraft returned with dozens of mice, thousands of flies, plant seeds, and microbial samples. The mission and its results were detailed by Space.com in a report by journalist Leonard David, highlighting Russia’s latest push to study life beyond Earth.

Russia’s Landing Triggers Rapid Tests

The descent module, part of the Bion-M No. 2 program, touched down on September 19 after spending 30 days in orbit. The landing site, a grassy plain in southern Russia, showed signs of a small brush fire likely caused by the capsule’s reentry — quickly extinguished by recovery crews.

Within minutes, search helicopters brought in technical specialists to begin examining the returning specimens. Early focus was placed on assessing the motor activity of flies, offering immediate insight into the neurological effects of microgravity and radiation.

A mobile medical tent was set up at the site to conduct these first evaluations. From there, the biological material was scheduled to arrive at the Institute of Biomedical Problems (IBMP) in Moscow for more detailed laboratory analysis.

Russia’s "Bion-M No.2" biosatellite lands safely in Orenburg after 30 days in orbit — returning with living organisms on board



Over 30 experiments with animals, plants & microbes completed



No microwaves, washing machines, or shovels were harmed during the flight. pic.twitter.com/7DmoZcvcWn — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) September 19, 2025

A Month In Orbit Aboard Bion-M No. 2

Launched on August 20 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the spacecraft was carried into orbit aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket. It maintained a polar orbit at altitudes between 230 and 236 miles, with a 97-degree inclination, maximizing exposure to cosmic radiation — a key variable for many of the onboard experiments.

The capsule carried a wide range of specimens: 75 mice, over 1,500 flies, cell cultures, microorganisms, and plant seeds. In total, more than 30 experiments were conducted during the flight, making it one of the most comprehensive biological research missions undertaken by Roscosmos in recent years.

Testing The Limits Of Life In Space

The mission’s scientific program was organized into ten sections, covering areas from gravitational physiology to radiation safety. The first two sections focused on how animal biology adapts to the combined effects of microgravity and cosmic exposure. Other sections explored plant life and microbial ecosystems, aiming to understand how biological systems behave and evolve in extreme space environments.

Several experiments examined biotechnological applications and physical processes in orbit, while one section was dedicated to radiobiology and dosimetry, providing data critical to the design of future crewed missions. A final section included student-developed experiments from Russia and Belarus, contributing educational value to a scientifically rich mission.

#BionM2 biomedical satellite with mice, flies and other passengers will be back to Earth today after 30 days in space. The landing capsule already performed the deorbit burn, three helicopters are airborne to find the capsule immediately after landing in the Orenburg region. pic.twitter.com/b68M59lGj6 — Katya Pavlushchenko (@katlinegrey) September 19, 2025

A Probe Into Life’s Cosmic Origins

Perhaps the most intriguing component of the mission was a test of the panspermia hypothesis — the idea that life on Earth may have originated from space. The experiment, named “Meteorite,” embedded microbe-laced basalt rocks in the capsule’s hull. These rocks were exposed to the extreme heat of atmospheric reentry, simulating conditions a meteorite might face while delivering life from space to Earth.

The experiment aims to determine whether bacterial strains can endure such intense heat and pressure, lending credibility to the possibility of life being seeded across planets by natural space debris.

Video footage released by the IBMP also shows mice in microgravity during the mission, offering researchers valuable observations of mammalian behavior in orbit — a small but vital step in preparing for human life beyond Earth orbit.