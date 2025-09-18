Russia Prepares Its Counterattack: A Powerful Rival to Starlink Already in Orbit

In a significant move to challenge Elon Musk’s Starlink, Russia is accelerating the development of its own satellite internet system. Dmitry Bakanov, the newly appointed head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, made the announcement in an interview with Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov, as reported by Reuters on September 17, 2025.

In the interview, Bakanov stated that the country is working quickly to create an alternative to SpaceX’s massive constellation. With Starlink’s more than 8,000 satellites already providing vital internet coverage across remote and conflict-ridden areas, including Ukraine, Russia is feeling the pressure to catch up and regain ground in satellite communications.

A New Rival to Starlink?

Despite the ambitious timeline, Russia faces considerable challenges in its bid to rival Starlink. SpaceX’s global network is already well-established, with over 4,000 satellites in orbit, while Russia’s plans are just getting started. To catch up, Russia will need not only to launch satellites at an accelerated pace but also to overcome the technical and financial hurdles involved in building a vast space-based communications network.

For many, the question remains whether the country can match the scale and sophistication of Starlink. SpaceX has invested billions of dollars into its network, refining its technology and infrastructure over the years. While Russia’s Roscosmos has considerable space expertise, creating a comparable satellite network will require ongoing innovation and a significant investment in research and development.

In Russia, a private company has developed a low Earth orbit satellite constellation similar to Starlink, said Dmitry Bakanov, head of Roscosmos.



"We have a private company that has created such a constellation. The first phase of its deployment will begin in December this year… pic.twitter.com/ASZ1ySKUYK — East_Calling (@East_Calling) September 17, 2025

Bureau 1440: Russia’s Satellite Internet Challenger

A major part of Russia’s push to develop a satellite internet system comes from Bureau 1440, a Russian aerospace company working to build a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation of its own. The goal is to provide global broadband data delivery, competing directly with Starlink’s global coverage. The pace of development appears to be accelerating, as Bakanov noted that “Several test vehicles in orbit have already been inspected and the production ones have been modified accordingly. We are also moving at a rapid pace in this direction.”

The effort highlights Russia’s desire to establish technological independence, particularly as Starlink has become a key player in conflict zones like Ukraine, where the service has provided crucial communication infrastructure.

Bakanov also pointed out that Russia has learned from past mistakes, referencing a moment in 2002 when Russian officials dismissed Elon Musk‘s efforts to buy intercontinental ballistic missiles for space launches. At the time, Musk’s ambitions were met with skepticism, an oversight that later allowed SpaceX to disrupt the space industry and undercut Russia’s launch costs.

Russia’s Space Legacy and Current Challenges

While the Eastern Giant has a rich history in space exploration, including the 1957 launch of Sputnik 1, the first satellite to orbit Earth, and Yuri Gagarin’s 1961 mission as the first human in space, its space program has struggled since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Financial difficulties, corruption, and management issues have hindered progress. One of the most significant setbacks came in August 2023 when Russia’s uncrewed Luna-25 mission crashed while attempting to land on the moon, marking a stark contrast to earlier Soviet achievements.

Despite these setbacks, The Russian state’s ambitions in space remain strong. The country is determined to regain its footing in space exploration, and its pursuit of an alternative to Starlink is part of a broader effort to restore its position as a leader in satellite technology. With rapid developments underway, it’s clear that Russia is determined to compete in the global satellite internet market, though whether it can challenge SpaceX’s dominance remains uncertain.









