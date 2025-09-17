These Rivers Are Turning Orange—What’s Really Going On?

In the wild, remote expanse of northern Alaska, rivers that once shimmered with crystal-clear water are now taking on a disturbing orange hue. At first glance, it might seem like the kind of pollution you’d associate with mining operations or chemical spills. But this orange transformation is far more complicated and insidious—it’s driven by something we’ve all heard about: climate change.

And while it’s easy to think this might be happening far from us, the reality is that the effects of melting permafrost are becoming impossible to ignore, not just in Alaska, but for the planet as a whole. This disturbing trend was documented in a recent study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) by researchers from the University of California, Riverside.

Thawing Permafrost Is Turning Alaska’s Rivers Orange

Permafrost, the frozen layer of soil that covers nearly 85% of Alaska’s landmass, has long acted as a natural storage vault, trapping organic matter and pollutants. However, with rising temperatures, this frozen ground is beginning to thaw at an alarming rate, releasing heavy metals and toxins into the environment. Among the elements being released are aluminum, cadmium, and iron, which were once safely locked below the surface.

This thawing process also triggers a chemical reaction where sulfide-rich rocks, like pyrite, interact with water and oxygen, producing sulfuric acid. This acid then mixes with the rivers, leaching heavy metals into the water, which eventually turns it an unsettling orange color. While the color change is striking, it’s the contamination by these metals that poses the real threat to the aquatic ecosystem.

Credit: Ken Hill/National Park Service

Alaska’s Climate Crisis

The contamination has drastic consequences for local wildlife. Rivers, which typically support entire ecosystems, are now poisoned by toxins that exceed safe levels as defined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Fish, especially salmon, are particularly vulnerable. For example, iron coats the gills of fish, suffocating them and hindering their ability to breathe. Additionally, this iron buildup on riverbeds blocks light, destroying habitats that insects and larvae depend on for survival, thereby disrupting the food chain.

This ecological crisis also affects human populations who rely on these rivers for fishing. Indigenous communities in Alaska and commercial fishermen, who depend on fish for food and income, are seeing a dramatic drop in salmon populations.

In fact, the 2024 salmon harvest was the lowest recorded in over 60 years. While the exact cause of this decline is not solely attributed to metal contamination, the timing of this drop is concerning, and the signs clearly point to these changes having a significant impact.

Credit: Ken Hill/National Park Service

A Growing Concern: More Rivers at Risk

This issue isn’t limited to the Salmon River. Studies have shown that at least 75 rivers and streams across northern Alaska are now exposed to similar contamination. Some rivers have already turned cloudy and orange, while others show early signs of rising toxicity levels. Nearby rivers, such as the Alatna and John, are also beginning to show early signs of metal contamination, raising concerns about the spread of this phenomenon.

Researchers warn that if this process continues, more rivers, not just in Alaska but across the Arctic, could undergo the same degradation. The environmental and economic consequences could be severe, impacting ecosystems and the livelihoods of local populations who depend on these rivers.



