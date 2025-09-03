Rising Rocket Launches Could Derail Ozone Layer Recovery — Scientists Call for Urgent Action

New research published in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science highlights a growing concern: the dramatic rise in rocket launches may be slowing the recovery of the ozone layer, Earth’s protective barrier against harmful ultraviolet radiation. The study, led by an international team including researchers from ETH Zurich, the Physical Meteorological Observatory Davos, and the University of Canterbury, warns that unchecked emissions from rockets and satellite re-entries could push back global ozone recovery timelines by years or even decades. With annual launches tripling from 97 in 2019 to 258 in 2024 — and projections pointing to more than 2,000 by 2030 — the environmental implications of the new space race are now impossible to ignore.

The Rapid Rise Of Global Rocket Launches

The global space industry has expanded at an unprecedented pace over the past decade, fueled by the growth of satellite constellations in low Earth orbit and the ambitions of commercial giants such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and government-led programs. While these advances drive innovation in communications, research, and defense, they also bring atmospheric risks. In 2019, fewer than 100 orbital launches were recorded worldwide. By 2024, that number had already soared to 258. Projections suggest that by 2030, annual launches could exceed 2,000 — an eightfold increase. Such growth means a sharp rise in pollutants released into the middle atmosphere, a region where emissions persist far longer than ground-level pollution. Unlike surface pollutants, these particles are not removed by rain or natural circulation, allowing them to accumulate and spread globally.

Map of launch sites and latitudinal distributions of annual emissions in the ambitious growth scenario. (npj Climate and Atmospheric Science)

Why Rocket Emissions Matter More Than Ground Pollution

Rocket emissions present a unique atmospheric challenge. Unlike industrial emissions released near the ground, pollutants from launches are deposited directly into the middle and upper atmosphere, where they can linger up to 100 times longer. This persistence amplifies their effects, even if the overall volume of emissions remains small compared to terrestrial sources. Studies show that pollutants such as chlorine gases and soot particles play critical roles in ozone depletion. Chlorine, in particular, acts as a catalyst, destroying ozone molecules, while soot warms the stratosphere, enhancing chemical reactions that accelerate ozone breakdown. These combined effects mean that the expansion of the space industry could gradually erode decades of progress achieved under the Montreal Protocol, which banned ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons in 1989.

Projected Impact On Ozone Recovery

The new study modeled future rocket activity and its effect on ozone thickness by 2030. In a high-growth scenario with around 2,040 launches per year, global ozone levels could fall by nearly 0.3%, while seasonal losses over Antarctica could reach 4%. On the surface, these numbers may appear small, but context is essential: the ozone layer is still about 2% thinner than pre-industrial levels, and full recovery is not expected until 2066. A further setback — even just a few percent — could push back the recovery timeline by decades. Researchers stress that the current lack of regulation on rocket emissions makes this scenario plausible unless proactive measures are taken quickly.

The Role Of Rocket Fuels In Ozone Depletion

Not all rockets contribute equally to the problem. The type of fuel used plays a decisive role. Solid rocket motors emit large amounts of chlorine, making them especially harmful to the ozone layer. Most propellants also generate soot, which exacerbates warming in the middle atmosphere. In contrast, rockets powered by cryogenic fuels such as liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen release little to no ozone-depleting emissions. Unfortunately, only about 6% of today’s launches use these cleaner technologies, due to their technical complexity and cost. Scientists argue that transitioning toward cryogenic propulsion systems, or developing alternative clean fuels, will be essential to reducing long-term ozone risks.

The Hidden Threat Of Satellite Re-Entry

While launch emissions are increasingly studied, re-entry pollution remains poorly understood. Satellites in low Earth orbit eventually fall back into the atmosphere at the end of their lifespan, burning up in the process. This creates intense heat that produces additional pollutants, including nitrogen oxides and metallic particles such as aluminum. Nitrogen oxides are known ozone-depleting agents, while metal particles may contribute to the formation of polar stratospheric clouds or serve as reaction surfaces that intensify chemical destruction of ozone. As mega-constellations expand, re-entries will become more frequent, making this a growing source of concern. Researchers emphasize that these effects are not yet fully accounted for in climate models, suggesting that current projections may underestimate the true scale of ozone loss linked to space activity.

Pathways Toward A Sustainable Launch Industry

Despite the challenges, the outlook is not without hope. The study concludes that an ozone-safe launch industry is possible if immediate steps are taken. Key actions include monitoring rocket emissions more systematically, phasing out fuels that produce chlorine and soot, accelerating the adoption of cryogenic propulsion systems, and establishing international regulations similar to those that guided the Montreal Protocol. Just as global cooperation succeeded in reducing CFCs and allowing the ozone layer to heal, coordinated action across the space industry could prevent further damage. The researchers stress that waiting until impacts become severe will be too late, as the ozone layer responds slowly to changes in atmospheric chemistry.