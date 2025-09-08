Researchers Discover Galactic Dust Traveling Over Millions of Years – It Withstands the Extreme Conditions of Space

Researchers have made an astonishing discovery, published in The Astrophysical Journal, made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST): dust particles that have managed to survive a perilous journey through a galaxy’s harsh and hot environment. These particles, which should have been obliterated by the extreme conditions of space, are traveling vast distances across the cosmos from their origin in the distant Makani Galaxy.

Dust Defying the Odds

The dust in question originates from the Makani Galaxy, a relatively compact but active galaxy that has recently undergone powerful bursts of star formation. These stellar outbursts generated massive galactic winds, some of which stretch across an impressive 326,000 light-years. As these winds hurled gas and dust into the surrounding circumgalactic medium (CGM), a hot halo of gas, the dust should have disintegrated in the extreme temperatures reaching up to 10,000 °C. Surprisingly, much of it survived.

Sylvain Veilleux, the lead author of the study and an astronomy professor at the University of Maryland, highlighted the significance of the JWST in making this discovery possible. “Before this study, there had not been a direct detection of dust on such a large scale,” he said.

The telescope’s advanced infrared capabilities allowed the team to detect the faint glow of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), complex organic molecules attached to the dust grains. These molecules helped trace the movement of the dust as it traversed the galaxy’s hostile environment.

A Journey Through Harsh Conditions

The research team observed that as the dust traveled farther from the galaxy’s center, the PAH molecules shrank and became more ionized, signaling gradual erosion. Yet, the dust continued to persist, much to the astonishment of the team. According to Veilleux, “It shouldn’t survive. If dust touches gas at 10,000 degrees, it’s going to vaporize it.” Nonetheless, the dust seems to have endured, likely shielded by cooler pockets of gas that protected the grains from the surrounding heat.

The team proposed a survival mechanism called “cloud-wind mixing,” in which dust is safeguarded by cooler gas pockets while the hotter gas dissipates. This mechanism could explain why the PAH emission remains detectable at such vast distances from the galaxy’s core.

The Future of Cosmic Recycling

Observing how dust moves across galaxies allows astronomers to track the recycling of material essential for future star formation. Furthermore, the team hopes that continued observations, possibly expanding into the intergalactic medium, could reveal even more about the movement of galactic material across vast distances, offering insights into how these processes unfold over millions or even billions of years.

Veilleux emphasizes the ongoing evolution of galaxies, saying, “From the Big Bang to today, galaxies are living beasts in a way. They’re still evolving, and that cycle of gas in and out is important in knowing what will happen in the future.” With further study, the JWST could continue to unveil the mysteries of cosmic material exchange.



