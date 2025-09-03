This Rare Gas On The Moon Could Be The Key To Unlimited Clean Energy

Seattle-based startup Interlune is advancing plans to extract helium-3 from the lunar surface, aiming to pioneer one of the first commercial mining operations beyond Earth. As reported by Forbes, the company is developing autonomous machines capable of scraping and processing lunar regolith to capture the rare isotope, a substance in demand for cutting-edge technologies on Earth, from quantum computing to nuclear security.

The Promise And Value Of Helium-3

Helium-3 is not just another commodity. On Earth, it is rare and expensive, fetching prices of up to $19 million per kilogram. Its uses extend from neutron detection systems that secure borders against nuclear threats to cooling solutions for quantum computers developed by Google, Amazon, and IBM. Long-term, scientists see it as a potential fuel for clean nuclear fusion, a form of energy that could transform global power generation. Unlike other fusion fuels, helium-3 would produce minimal radioactive waste, a property that has captured imaginations for decades.

The Moon offers a unique opportunity: bombarded by the solar wind for billions of years, its surface soil is infused with helium-3 in concentrations absent on Earth. Extracting it, however, requires enormous effort—machines must sift through millions of tons of lunar dust to isolate only trace amounts of the gas. Despite the challenge, Interlune believes the element’s high value-to-weight ratio makes it the right resource to attempt first in the emerging space mining industry.

Image credit: INTERLUNE

Engineering The First Lunar Harvester

Interlune has teamed up with equipment manufacturer Vermeer to design a lunar excavator, a machine about the size of a small electric car. It is engineered to function like a farm combine, ingesting regolith, processing it internally, and leaving behind a tilled field of spent soil. The prototype includes an undercutting auger—a rotating screw that both feeds material into the machine and pulls the vehicle down onto the Moon’s surface, compensating for the low lunar gravity.

The challenge is daunting. Lunar dust is jagged and abrasive, capable of damaging seals, eroding metals, and jamming moving parts. The harvester must also withstand swings from 250 degrees Fahrenheit during the day to minus 410 at night. To tackle gas separation, Interlune has developed ultra-low-temperature distillation equipment capable of cooling crushed regolith gases to below minus 450 degrees Fahrenheit, a level where other gases liquefy and helium-3 can be siphoned off. “This is probably [our] hardest problem, but we’re making a huge amount of progress,” said Gary Lai, Interlune’s chief technical officer.

Costs, Funding, And The Role Of Launch Technology

The economics of lunar mining remain uncertain. Interlune has already secured $18 million in funding, including $15 million from Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six, and has contracts with early customers like the U.S. Department of Energy and refrigeration company Maybell. A pilot mission is slated for 2029, when one excavator will be sent to the Moon to test its capabilities.

Costs are expected to rise into the hundreds of millions. While building mining hardware is not trivial, the biggest expense lies in getting it to the lunar surface. “I don’t think the actual cost of the machines is going to be that substantial, in the broad scheme of things,” Andringa said. “The most substantial cost by far is going to be launching everything to the surface of the moon.” Interlune is counting on SpaceX’s Starship, with its massive payload and drastically lower launch costs, to make its business model viable. Should Starship’s development falter, alternatives like Blue Origin’s lunar lander may fill the gap, though with higher costs and more frequent launches.

Near-Term Businesses On Earth

While lunar operations may still be years away, Interlune is already creating revenue streams closer to home. Its distillation technology can be used by natural gas companies to separate trace amounts of helium-3 found on Earth, potentially generating kilograms of supply annually. Additionally, Interlune is producing lunar regolith simulants, artificial moon dirt implanted with gas for testing mining equipment. This product is in demand from other aerospace startups and government agencies preparing their own lunar technologies.

Such ventures not only provide cash flow but also allow Interlune to refine its mining processes, helping reduce risks when operations eventually move beyond Earth. By monetizing intermediate technologies, the company aims to bridge the financial gap between development and lunar deployment.

From Apollo To Interlune: A Legacy Of Lunar Geology

Behind Interlune’s vision is Harrison Schmitt, the Apollo 17 astronaut and the only geologist to walk on the Moon. Schmitt has long argued that helium-3 could reshape the world’s energy landscape and has been a vocal advocate of lunar resource utilization since the 1980s. Now serving as the company’s executive chairman, he has helped identify promising regions on the lunar surface with higher helium-3 concentrations than those found in Apollo samples.

Schmitt’s involvement lends both technical credibility and historical continuity to Interlune’s mission. His influence connects the scientific legacy of the Apollo program to the entrepreneurial ambitions of today’s space economy. For him, the quest is both personal and planetary, rooted in a belief that lunar mining could unlock a new era of industrial expansion in space.