Scientists Stunned by Rare Footage of Fish That Sees Through Its Own Head

The deep sea is a world unlike any other. It’s a place where strange creatures evolve extraordinary features to survive in near-total darkness. One such creature is the barreleye fish, a species so unusual that it almost seems like something out of a science fiction movie.

With its transparent head and glowing green eyes, this fish looks like something straight out of an alien world—but it’s very real, and it’s living deep beneath the ocean’s surface. The fascinating discovery of the barreleye’s unique anatomy and behavior was first published in a study by researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) in 2009.

A Transparent Head for Deep-Sea Survival

You may have seen deep-sea creatures that rely on bioluminescence to light their way, but the barreleye has a different trick up its sleeve. Its transparent head is one of its most distinctive features. The fish’s tubular eyes are visible through its head, and they are perfectly adapted to scan the water above. Imagine looking through a sunroof in a dark tunnel, but instead of sunlight, you’re catching glimpses of faint shapes that might be your next meal.

These eyes are designed to detect movement in the pitch-black waters of the deep. The green pigment in the barreleye’s eyes helps filter out the residual sunlight from the surface, which can still reach these depths, allowing the fish to better detect bioluminescent creatures like jellyfish. This adaptation is crucial, especially since many of the animals the barreleye hunts, such as tiny crustaceans, are often attracted to the glowing trails left by jellyfish.

Hunting in the Dark

While the idea of a transparent head might sound more science fiction than biology, it’s actually a clever way for the barreleye fish to survive. The aquatic creature often sits motionless in the deep waters, using its upward-facing eyes to watch for prey. Its main food sources include jellyfish and other small marine animals, particularly those caught by the jellyfish’s trailing tentacles.

The transparent head offers more than just a unique aesthetic; it helps protect the barreleye from getting stung by jellyfish. The delicate structure of its head likely shields the fish from the stinging cells that might otherwise pose a threat. This unusual anatomy allows the sea creature to keep a close eye on its prey while avoiding any harm from the jellyfish it preys on.

Credit: Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute

The Camouflage of the Deep

The barreleye fish isn’t an easy creature to observe. Most of the time, it resides deep in the ocean, far below where sunlight reaches. It wasn’t until 2009 that scientists got an up-close look at a live specimen, thanks to researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. They captured and kept it alive for several hours in an onboard aquarium, which provided a rare opportunity to study its behavior in real-time.

What the scientists discovered was fascinating. For years, it was believed that the barreleye’s tubular eyes were fixed in an upward position, always looking toward the surface. But the live specimen proved otherwise. The barreleye can rotate its eyes forward, enabling it to focus on prey directly in front of it. This small but significant finding changed the way scientists understood the fish’s behavior. It turns out that the barreleye isn’t always looking up—it’s actively hunting in front of it as well.