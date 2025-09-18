Astronomers Discover Rare Five-Point Einstein Cross Hiding Dark Matter

A team of international astronomers has uncovered an unusual Einstein Cross, showing five points of light instead of the usual four. This rare cosmic alignment, linked to a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal, offers new opportunities to examine the elusive dark matter surrounding galaxies.

A Rare Cosmic Phenomenon Unfolds

The discovery began when Rutgers theoretical astrophysicist Charles Keeton received an intriguing image from his colleague. “Have you ever seen an Einstein Cross with an image in the middle?” his colleague Andrew Baker asked, referring to a rarely seen cosmic configuration. The image displayed a fifth point of light at the center, an anomaly that immediately captured the team’s attention. “I said, well, that’s not supposed to happen,” said Keeton, Vice Provost for Experiential Learning at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “You can’t get a fifth image in the center unless something unusual is going on with the mass that’s bending the light.”

This configuration occurs when the gravity of foreground galaxies bends light from a distant galaxy, typically creating four visible images. The presence of a fifth image suggested an invisible, massive structure at play. The team identified this as a dark matter halo, a discovery confirmed through detailed computer modeling and analysis.

Detecting The Invisible With Advanced Observatories

The initial observation was made in France using the Northern Extended Millimeter Array (NOEMA). “We were like, ‘What the heck?'” said Pierre Cox, a French astronomer and Research Director at the French National Center for Scientific Research, who first noticed the anomaly. “It looked like a cross, and there was this image in the center. I knew I had never seen that before.”

To confirm their findings, the team employed the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile. Observations revealed the distant, dusty galaxy HerS-3 splitting into five light images. Initially, the astronomers considered instrumental errors, but repeated measurements verified that the fifth image was real. This high-precision data allowed them to probe dark matter’s gravitational effects in ways rarely possible with visible matter alone.

Modeling The Hidden Dark Matter

Once the anomaly was confirmed, Keeton and Rutgers graduate student Lana Eid used extensive computer modeling to test various configurations. “We tried every reasonable configuration using just the visible galaxies, and none of them worked,” said Keeton, also a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy. “The only way to make the math and the physics line up was to add a dark matter halo. That’s the power of modeling. It helps reveal what you can’t see.”

These simulations demonstrated that the invisible halo not only produced the central fifth image but also magnified the background galaxy. Such magnification provides astronomers a unique lens to study the galaxy’s internal structure and composition in unprecedented detail. The models also offer falsifiable predictions, such as outflowing gas from HerS-3, which can be tested in future observations to refine our understanding of cosmic mass distribution.