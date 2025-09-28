Rare Earth: These Countries Are Sitting on the World’s Largest Deposits

The scramble for rare earth elements—the metals quietly powering everything from electric vehicles to fighter jets—is redrawing geopolitical alliances and igniting a new era of strategic resource competition. As demand for clean technologies and AI infrastructure intensifies, control over these minerals is becoming as decisive as oil once was.

According to the latest figures from the US Geological Survey (USGS), China still holds the lion’s share, with 44 million metric tons in reserves and around 270,000 tons mined in 2024 alone. But new players are emerging, and recent reports from Newsweek and Ça M’intéresse suggest a rapidly evolving global landscape that could shift power away from Beijing.

While China produces over 70% of the world’s rare earth supply and processes about 90%, the discovery of large deposits in Vietnam, Brazil, Russia, and even the Dominican Republic—allegedly home to up to 100 million tons—signals the dawn of a broader, multipolar rare earth economy.

What Are Rare Earths—And Why Do They Matter Now?

Rare earths aren’t actually rare—but they’re devilishly difficult to mine and refine. The group includes 17 metallic elements, mainly lanthanides like neodymium, dysprosium, and samarium, prized for their magnetic and electrochemical properties.

A single smartphone might contain over a dozen rare earths. The permanent magnets essential to wind turbines, EV motors, and missile guidance systems rely heavily on these materials. A recent breakdown by Ça M’intéresse puts permanent magnet applications at 31% of global rare earth usage, followed by automotive catalysts (18%) and high-performance alloys (18%) used in defense and medical devices.

Mining is only half the battle. Refining rare earths requires vast amounts of water and harsh chemicals—1,200 tons of rock may be needed to extract just 1 kg of lutetium. It’s one reason why the West, deterred by environmental concerns, ceded processing dominance to China decades ago.

Global Reserves: A Shifting Hierarchy

Though China’s grip remains firm, other nations are gaining ground. Here’s how the most significant reserves compare today:

Dominican Republic – 100 million tons (estimates still unverified)

– 100 million tons (estimates still unverified) China – 44 million tons

– 44 million tons Vietnam – 21.6 million tons

– 21.6 million tons Brazil – 20.4 million tons

– 20.4 million tons Russia – 20.4 million tons

– 20.4 million tons India – approx. 6.9 million tons

– approx. 6.9 million tons Norway – 8.8 million tons

– 8.8 million tons Sweden – 1 million tons

– 1 million tons United States – 1.9 million tons

– 1.9 million tons Greenland (Denmark) – 1.5 million tons (mostly untapped)

In Greenland, a key Western frontier, mining firm Amaroq sees vast potential to help diversify global supply chains. CEO Eldur Ólafsson told Newsweek the island could offer the West “a reliable source of essential minerals”—assuming exploration efforts scale up successfully.

The U.S., despite holding sizeable reserves, has until recently lagged in both mining and processing. A newly reinstated executive order under Trump prioritises rare earth independence and domestic extraction, citing both economic and national security goals.

According to Ryan Kiggins, a political science professor at the University of Central Oklahoma, “this level of dependence gives China immense leverage over the U.S. in any conflict, whether trade, military, or political.”

Strategic Urgency, Environmental Cost

The West’s late-stage pivot comes with environmental baggage. Extracting rare earths involves acids, radioactive elements, and water-intensive methods, raising the stakes for cleaner, more ethical sourcing. Environmental reviews and permitting remain hurdles for fast-tracking domestic operations in democracies.

Still, momentum is building. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects rare earth demand could rise by a factor of 4 to 6 by 2040, especially under net-zero targets. Governments and companies are now investing in:

Urban mining and e-waste recycling

and Alternative processing methods with lower chemical impact

with lower chemical impact Strategic partnerships with countries like Ukraine and Greenland

with countries like Ukraine and Greenland Public–private mining initiatives in North America and Europe

A 2023 Nature Reviews Materials study found that recovering rare earths from discarded electronics could play a significant role in reducing environmental impact—provided infrastructure and policy keep pace.

“There’s a price to not investing,” said Jane Nakano, energy and climate specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). “It’s not just about tech, it’s about leverage.”