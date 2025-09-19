For 300 Million Years, Fossilized Poop Was Trapped in Stone — And It’s Holding the Fingerprints of Creatures Long Gone

What can fossilized poop tell us about prehistoric life? A surprising amount, it turns out. A new study, published in the journal Geobiology, reveals that ancient feces—known as coprolites—can preserve molecules that survived hundreds of millions of years, providing rare insight into the diets and ecosystems of long-extinct animals. But the real twist? These fragile chemical traces weren’t protected by what scientists thought they would be.

Hidden Chemistry in Prehistoric Poop

Led by a team at Curtin University in Australia, the research analyzed coprolites that are roughly 300 million years old, most of them excavated from the well-known Mazon Creek fossil site in the United States. This site is famous for its exceptional preservation, but this new work went far beyond fossils’ physical features. Scientists already knew this poop contained traces of cholesterol—a strong indicator of a carnivorous diet—but the real question was how such delicate molecules managed to survive over such a massive span of time.

Most scientists would have bet on phosphate minerals doing the preserving—after all, they’re widely credited with maintaining fossil structure. But this study found that something much more unexpected was doing the heavy lifting: microscopic grains of iron carbonate. These tiny particles seem to act like protective capsules, shielding biomolecules from decomposition.

“It’s a bit like discovering a treasure chest—in this instance, phosphate—but the real gold is stashed in the pebbles nearby,” said Dr. Madison Tripp, who led the study. Tripp is an Adjunct Research Fellow at Curtin’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, and she’s spent years trying to understand the chemistry behind fossil preservation. This one caught even her by surprise.

Credit: Geobiology

This Isn’t Just A One-Off

To make sure the results weren’t a fluke unique to Mazon Creek, the team expanded their analysis to other fossil samples from different time periods, species, and environments. What they found was that this mineral-molecule relationship kept showing up. It wasn’t random. It wasn’t rare. It was a consistent pattern.

That consistency is exactly what makes the discovery so significant, according to Professor Kliti Grice, a co-author of the study and the Director of Curtin’s WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Center. “This isn’t just a one-off or a lucky find,” she said. “It’s a pattern we are starting to see repeated, which tells us carbonate minerals have been quietly preserving biological information throughout Earth’s history.”

The implication? These iron carbonate minerals might be more important for molecular preservation than previously thought. And that opens up a new frontier for fossil hunters.

Credit: Geobiology

A New Direction For Paleontology

Knowing which minerals are best at locking in ancient biomolecules means paleontologists can now be more strategic. Instead of relying on pure chance, scientists can begin targeting specific types of rocks especially those where fossilized poop might be hiding molecular clues. In short, they can hunt for molecules, not just bones.

That’s not just helpful for discovering new fossils—it’s game-changing for reconstructing what ancient ecosystems were really like. “This helps us build a much richer picture of past ecosystems—not just what animals looked like, but how they lived, interacted, and decomposed,” Grice added. These are details we can’t always pull from bones or shells alone.

And all of it—from feeding habits to decay—was locked inside a piece of ancient poop. Strange as it sounds, it’s now one of the most promising sources of molecular data from deep time.