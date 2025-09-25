Planet Caught in the Act of Being Born — And It’s Not Supposed to Be Possible

A team of international astronomers has captured what may be the clearest evidence yet of a planet forming in real time. The discovery centers around a young protoplanet called AB Aurigae b, still embedded in the gas and dust surrounding its parent star, roughly 531 light-years from Earth.

The finding, reported by Live Science, made possible by the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, provides a unique look at a planet in its earliest stages of development — actively growing and feeding on material from its environment.

Signs Of A Planet Still Growing

The planet in question, known as AB Aurigae b, orbits a young star in the Auriga constellation, about 531 light-years from Earth. What makes this object remarkable isn’t just its infancy—it’s the fact that it’s still growing. The newborn world is nestled inside its protoplanetary disk, surrounded by gas and dust from which it continues to accumulate mass.

Using the MUSE spectrograph mounted on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, researchers from the Astrobiology Center in Japan identified a signature pattern of light called hydrogen alpha emission. This specific wavelength of light is emitted when hot gas spirals inward, falling onto a massive object.

The emission lines displayed what astronomers call an “inverse P Cygni profile”, where blue-shifted light reveals gas moving toward the planet at about 100 kilometers per second, while red-shifted absorption shows gas moving away at around 75 kilometers per second. This particular light pattern is considered direct evidence of active mass accretion, a process rarely seen in such detail.

The bright spot below the blocked out star in this image from the Very Large Telescope is baby planet AB Aurigae b. It's still forming in the star's protoplanetary disk of dust and gas. Find out more. Image via T. Currie et al. pic.twitter.com/4nGGiUherS — QuestionEverything (@computerwarez) September 17, 2025

Hidden In The Heart Of Its Birth Disk

AB Aurigae b is still buried within the thick fog of its birthplace. This unusual position gave astronomers the rare opportunity to observe not just the planet, but the material actively being funneled into it through a circumplanetary disk.

Captured through combined observations from ALMA and the Subaru Telescope, the system reveals spiral structures of gas and dust, with the planet deeply embedded within these spirals. These features are key indicators of the violent and chaotic environment in which giant planets like Jupiter are born.

At an estimated age of just 2 million years, the entire AB Aurigae system is incredibly young in astronomical terms. Watching a planet emerge in such a setting allows researchers to trace how gas giants grow from their earliest stages—a process largely hidden in more mature systems.

Astronomers have captured AB Aurigae b, a massive protoplanet four times Jupiter’s mass, in the act of formation, revealing unprecedented details about its violent accretion process and challenging conventional theories of planetary development. pic.twitter.com/NNzsIA39m1 — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) September 24, 2025

Gas Giants Aren’t Born the Way We Thought

The location of AB Aurigae b poses an intriguing puzzle. It sits far from its host star, in a region where traditional planet formation theories struggle to explain its existence. According to the core accretion model, planets grow slowly as particles collide and stick together over millions of years. But in the outer reaches of a star system, where solid material is sparse, this process is far too slow to explain a massive, young planet like AB Aurigae b.

Astronomers suspect the planet may have formed through gravitational instability instead—a more rapid process where a portion of the gas disk becomes so dense that it collapses under its own gravity, forming a planet in a relatively short time. This model better fits the extreme conditions seen in this system and could help explain the presence of other massive exoplanets orbiting at wide distances from their stars.

The evidence, while compelling, is just the beginning. Future studies will aim to measure how much of the detected hydrogen emission truly originates from the planet itself, as opposed to being reprocessed light from its surroundings.



