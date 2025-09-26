Over a Trillion Dollars in Platinum May Be Buried on the Moon — And Scientists Just Found the Map

A recent scientific study proposes that the Moon may hold far greater value than once believed — not just as a site for exploration or habitation, but as a potential reservoir of platinum-group metals. Researchers suggest that thousands of lunar impact craters could contain notable quantities of platinum, palladium, and rhodium — elements critical to advanced technologies and medical applications.

Led by independent astronomer Jayanth Chennamangalam, the study, published in Planetary and Space Science, shifts attention away from distant asteroids, highlighting the Moon as a nearer and potentially richer target for future space-based resource extraction.

How Asteroid Impacts Transformed The Moon

The research team believes that the metals people are hoping to extract from distant asteroids might already be sitting on the lunar surface, thanks to ancient asteroid impacts. When metal-rich space rocks slammed into the lunar surface, parts of their cores may have survived and settled into the central peaks of large craters.

Evidence now shows that under the right conditions, asteroid fragments can make it through these intense collisions. In big impact sites, the force of the crash tends to pull material toward the center.

According to the study, up to 6,500 craters wider than one kilometer might hold platinum-group metals. Out of those, 38 stand out — each over 19 kilometers across and featuring the kind of central peak where these metals are most likely to be found. These are the craters scientists say could be the best places to start looking.

The asteroid Psyche, measuring 226 kilometers (140 miles) across, sits in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It’s believed to be exceptionally rich in metal. Credit: Peter Rubin/NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

The Moon May Outshine Near-earth Asteroids In Metal Yields

According to the study, the Moon could offer a more practical alternative to asteroid mining, which has long been seen as a solution to Earth’s growing demand for rare elements. The authors argue that :

“It may be more advantageous, and hence more profitable, to mine asteroids that have impacted the Moon rather than the ones that are in orbit.”

This finding calls into question the current emphasis on mining near-Earth asteroids. In contrast, the pale giant is much closer, follows a stable orbit, and always shows the same face to Earth. Statistically, the case is even stronger. Based on a 2014 estimate by Martin Elvis, the number of platinum-rich craters on the Moon may be ten to a hundred times greater than the number of asteroid bodies considered suitable for mining.

Even though the Moon has lower gravity and lacks a substantial atmosphere, the relative ease of traveling to and operating on its surface makes it a strong contender for future space mining missions.

As the study notes, “If we can monetise space resources — be it on the Moon or on asteroids — private enterprises will invest in the exploration of the solar system.”



Craters With Water And Metal May Shape Future Missions

In addition to metals, the study highlights the presence of hydrated minerals, a potential source of water for human exploration and settlement. The team estimates that 3,350 craters could contain these water-bearing materials. Narrowing the focus to larger craters over 19 kilometers in diameter, 20 key sites emerge as high-value targets.

Many of these water-rich craters overlap with those containing platinum, offering dual-resource opportunities. This overlap could dramatically increase the value of specific sites, especially for long-term lunar operations that rely on in-situ resource utilization.

To identify and confirm these resource-rich locations, the authors recommend using remote sensing technology from lunar orbit. This approach minimizes cost and risk, offering a strategic pathway to assess which areas hold the most promise before deploying landers or mining equipment.