Oumuamua Isn’t a Comet — It’s Something Far More Mysterious

In a pair of papers published in 2018 and 2021 in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, planetary scientist Steve Desch and his colleague Alan Jackson, both from Arizona State University, proposed a radical new theory about the origin of ‘Oumuamua, the first known interstellar object to pass through our solar system.

A Shard From a Frozen World Beyond the Stars

When it was first detected in October 2017 by the Pan-STARRS1 telescope in Hawaii, 1I/’Oumuamua puzzled astronomers with its strange trajectory, tumbling motion, and complete lack of a visible tail. Initially classified as a comet, the object’s behavior and composition didn’t align with any known cometary models. What made ‘Oumuamua stand out was its high reflectivity, its unusual elongated or “pancake-like” shape, and, critically, its chemical composition, which did not show typical cometary emissions. After in-depth simulations and analysis, Desch and Jackson concluded that the object was composed almost entirely of nitrogen ice—a material found in abundance on the surface of Pluto and similar Kuiper Belt objects.

“Everything about this object is consistent with it being a slab of nitrogen ice like you see on the surface of Pluto,” said Steve Desch, highlighting the significance of this match. This nitrogen-rich makeup is exceptionally rare among solar system bodies and is believed to form only on the surface layers of cold, distant dwarf planets. If Desch’s theory is correct, then ‘Oumuamua was once part of the crust of an icy exoplanet—an “exo-Pluto”—that experienced a catastrophic impact strong enough to launch debris into interstellar space.

The Violent Origins of Exo-Pluto Fragments

Planetary systems in their early years are turbulent environments. Collisions, gravitational scattering, and dynamic orbital reshuffling are frequent during this formative period. Desch theorizes that exo-Pluto-type bodies may be common casualties of this cosmic chaos. These bodies, likely formed in the icy outer reaches of their native systems, were battered by massive impacts that chipped away pieces of their nitrogen-rich surfaces. Simulations conducted by Desch and Jackson suggest that in the early solar system alone, up to 2,000 Pluto-like objects may have formed—and been partially or completely destroyed.

These fragments, including slabs of nitrogen ice, would then be ejected from their systems either by gravitational slingshot effects from gas giants or by chaotic orbital resonances. “Because we had hardly seen such objects in the solar system, we weren’t expecting objects like this,” Desch told Space.com. “But we should have. Fragments of icy surfaces from Pluto-like dwarf planets were almost certainly ejected from our solar system, and ‘Oumuamua made us come to grips with how much material must have been ejected.”

Some fragments may have ended up in distant reservoirs like the Oort Cloud, while most would have been flung into deep interstellar space, potentially traveling for millions or billions of years before crossing paths with another star system—just as ‘Oumuamua did with ours.

Why ‘Oumuamua Defies Cometary Classification

From its strange trajectory to its lack of outgassing, ‘Oumuamua has challenged nearly every conventional definition of what a comet or asteroid should be. At approximately 330 feet (100 meters) in diameter, it was much smaller than most comets, yet it displayed no coma or tail. More perplexingly, its velocity was too slow for a typical interstellar comet. Desch explains this could be because it was ejected from a younger star system, which had not yet acquired the gravitational boosts from nearby stellar encounters that accelerate older systems.

Its nitrogen content was also a clue. Nitrogen ice is relatively short-lived on cosmic timescales, as cosmic ray exposure degrades it into more stable materials. Desch estimates that ‘Oumuamua is likely less than 2 billion years old, and possibly as young as 500 million years. “‘Oumuamua is in a different category of object,” Desch emphasized. “It’s much harder to find, but there are a lot more of them.” Unlike water-ice comets, nitrogen fragments may shine more brightly when they first enter a new system—but also evaporate more rapidly, making them transient and elusive targets.

What ‘Oumuamua Tells Us About Our Own Solar System

Far from being a lone anomaly, ‘Oumuamua may be the first identified member of a massive population of similar fragments scattered across the galaxy. Desch believes these objects offer a window into the outer crusts of icy dwarf planets, many of which have long since been obliterated. “I think these objects are strong support for the idea that fragments of Pluto surfaces are part of the population of things ejected from the solar system,” Desch said. These insights could even inform our understanding of our own Pluto, which New Horizons revealed to be coated in nitrogen ice that has likely eroded significantly over the last 4.5 billion years.

Desch also suggests that some comets previously observed in the solar system might actually be fragments of Kuiper Belt objects. Comets like C/2016 R2, C/1908 R1 Morehouse, and C/1961 R1 Humason share unusual nitrogen-rich chemistries that could align with this theory. As Desch noted, “More observations of ‘Oumuamua-like objects … would tell us a lot about the composition of Plutos.”