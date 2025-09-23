One of the World’s Largest Seas Is Disappearing Before Our Eyes—Shrinking 30CM Every Year With No Signs of Slowing

The Caspian Sea, Earth’s largest enclosed inland body of water, is vanishing at a pace that has stunned scientists. Once a stable icon of Central Asia’s geography, the sea is now shrinking so rapidly that it has dropped below its lowest recorded level since the start of modern measurements—sinking to less than -29 meters according to Russia’s Caspian Fisheries Research Institute.

The crisis, decades in the making, has accelerated sharply in recent years. Research published in Nature’s journal Communications Earth & Environment reveals that, depending on global emissions scenarios, the Caspian could fall by up to 18 meters by the end of the century. Even under moderate warming, a decline of 8–10 meters is expected—enough to drain vast stretches of its northern basin and permanently alter the surrounding environment.

While satellite data from ESA and NASA have tracked gradual changes since the 1990s, the most recent figures show a startling new trend: an annual loss of up to 30 centimeters since 2020, triple the previous rate.

Climate change is the engine — and evaporation is the fuel

The shrinking sea isn’t the result of human water diversion alone, as was the case with the Aral Sea. The primary driver is rising temperatures—and their effect on evaporation. According to the study’s lead author, Matthias Prange of the University of Bremen, warming is triggering a “hydrological tipping point” where evaporation now outweighs precipitation and river inflow, particularly from the Volga, which contributes 80% of the Caspian’s freshwater.

“The sea is effectively bleeding out,” says Dr. Sergey V. Melnikov, senior researcher at the KaspNIRKh institute. “Evaporation is increasing, inflow is declining, and all of this is exacerbated by human use for agriculture and industry. The northern basin is already turning to desert.”

Top: Caspian seals among the reed beds of Komsomol Bay (shaded orange on satellite images), April 2011. Bottom: extent of coastal retreat in the northeastern Caspian Sea between 2001 and 2024. © Simon Goodman, University of Leeds / Satellite images from Nasa Worldview

That northern shelf, where water depths are often just 5 meters, is especially vulnerable. Even small drops in level expose huge expanses of seabed—areas that were once home to millions of migratory birds, spawning sturgeons, and the Caspian seal, a unique species now losing up to 81% of its breeding habitat, according to long-term field research conducted by the University of Leeds.

Ports, pipelines and politics: the human cost

As the Caspian retreats, the knock-on effects are rippling across Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan. Entire port facilities in Aktau and Baku are now stranded miles from the shoreline. Companies are being forced to dredge longer channels just to maintain access to offshore oil and gas rigs.

Top: A young Caspian seal sheltered near an ice ridge. Bottom: potential reduction in Caspian seal breeding habitat, according to different water-level decline scenarios. With a decline of five meters, the loss could reach 81%. © Central-Asian Institute of Environmental Research / Court et al. 2025

More critically, the Volga-Don Canal, the only maritime link between the Caspian and the Black Sea, is now facing reduced navigability. That jeopardises the so-called “Middle Corridor”, a strategic trade route connecting China to Europe that bypasses Russia. With rising freight costs and shrinking capacity, regional governments face multi-billion dollar infrastructure decisions.

“This isn’t just about climate—it’s about geopolitics,” says Dr. Nigar Bayramova, a hydro-policy expert at Baku State University. “The Caspian is not only vital for trade but also for energy security. Its disappearance has the potential to reshape economic alignments in the region.”

Global implications from a local disaster

The drying of the Caspian is now being viewed as a bellwether for inland water systems worldwide, with researchers drawing parallels to crises at Lake Chad, the Great Salt Lake, and Lake Titicaca. Endorheic basins—lakes with no outflow—are especially sensitive to climate disruption, and the Caspian is their canary in the coal mine.

Projections using the latest CMIP6 climate models show that unless emissions fall sharply, global warming alone could push the sea into terminal decline. A 1°C rise in global temperature could trigger nearly 2 meters of additional sea-level drop.

An abandoned ship near the Caspian Sea. © S. Melkin/Alamy

Despite growing awareness, coordinated action among the five littoral states remains sluggish. Agreements on conservation and adaptive infrastructure exist, but implementation lags behind the speed of the sea’s retreat.