One of the World’s Largest Continents Is Splitting Apart, and a New Ocean Emerges Faster Than Scientists Predicted

The African continent is undergoing a geological transformation that, in the distant future, could create a new ocean. Researchers studying the East African Rift System have observed the tectonic plates beneath the continent slowly pulling away from each other, a process that may eventually separate eastern Africa from the rest of the landmass.

Geologists have tracked this shift for decades, but recent studies suggest the pace of the rifting is unfolding more quickly and visibly than previously thought. The findings are grounded in satellite data, field observations, and decades of seismological research published by institutions such as the Geological Society of America and the U.S. Geological Survey.

A Continent Under Tension

The split is happening along the East African Rift, a vast geological scar stretching over 3,000 kilometers from the Afar Triangle in Ethiopia down through Kenya, Tanzania, and Mozambique. Here, the African Plate is gradually splitting into two: the Nubian Plate to the west and the Somali Plate to the east.

Afar Triple junction plate map. Credit: CC BY 3.0 / Razashah1 / Afar Triple junction plate map

The process is driven by the same tectonic forces that created the Atlantic Ocean when South America and Africa drifted apart about 180 million years ago. Today, scientists estimate the rift is widening at a rate of a few millimeters per year. While that may sound negligible, over millions of years it adds up to profound planetary change.

“Rifting in East Africa gives us a front-row seat to a continental breakup,” explained Christopher Scholz, a geophysicist at Syracuse University, in an interview cited by NBC News. “It’s like watching in real time how continents split and oceans are born.”

Cracks on the Surface

Evidence of this slow-motion breakup is visible on the ground. In 2018, a massive fissure several kilometers long suddenly opened in southwestern Kenya, cutting through roads and farmland. Though initially attributed to heavy rains eroding the soil, further study revealed it to be part of the larger tectonic activity beneath the region.

In Ethiopia’s Afar Depression, where the rift intersects with the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are frequent reminders of the Earth’s restless crust. The area is sometimes referred to as a “triple junction,” where three tectonic plates meet and diverge. Satellite imagery from NASA has documented these changes, showing how valleys and fractures expand over time.

A 35-mile-long rift opened up in the Ethiopian desert in 2005, the result of tectonic plates slowly spreading the continent apart. Credit: University of Rochester

What Lies Ahead for Africa

If the rifting continues as expected, scientists predict that in 5 to 10 million years the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden could flood the rift valley, creating a new ocean basin. This would effectively split off parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Mozambique into a separate landmass, much like Madagascar today.

The implications extend beyond geology. Volcanic activity linked to the rift generates abundant geothermal energy potential, which countries like Kenya are already tapping to power their grids. At the same time, earthquakes and ground instability pose challenges for infrastructure and communities living along the rift.

In 5 million to 10 million years, the tectonic movement will split the African continent into two and create a new ocean basin. Credit: University of Rochester

For now, the timeline remains far beyond human planning horizons. Still, the notion that the world map is actively redrawing itself beneath our feet captures the imagination. It also underscores the dynamic nature of the planet—continents are not fixed, but in constant motion, colliding, drifting, and occasionally tearing apart.