This Nuclear Battery Won’t Quit For 433 Years—nasa’s Most Ambitious Power Source Yet

A battery that lasts more than four centuries? That’s exactly what NASA and the University of Leicester are currently testing. Their goal: to develop a new nuclear battery powered by americium-241, a radioactive isotope capable of fueling space probes for 433 years. The research was recently featured in Popular Mechanics, and it could mark a major turning point in how we think about long-duration space missions.

A Major Upgrade To A Spaceflight Staple

NASA has been using radioisotope power systems (RPS) for decades. These systems generate electricity from the heat released by radioactive decay, and they’re a big reason missions like Voyager, New Horizons, Curiosity, and Perseverance have lasted so long. Until now, these batteries relied on plutonium-238, which breaks down steadily over time but can only power missions for a few decades at best.

Americium-241 changes that. With a half-life of 433 years, it keeps producing heat for centuries. That opens the door to truly long-term missions—ones that could outlast not just the spacecraft’s designers but entire generations of scientists.

And yes, NASA has strict safety standards for anything radioactive. Americium-241 passes the test. It’s “minimally toxic,” and when used in ceramic form, it won’t vaporize. If something goes wrong, it breaks into large, chunky pieces—meaning it’s a lot less likely to be inhaled or absorbed into the body.

Building A Better Engine For Space

But the fuel itself is just one part of the story. The real magic is how that heat gets turned into usable electricity. Right now, NASA is testing a new type of engine called a free-piston Stirling convertor. Unlike older systems with crankshafts, this one floats pistons inside a sealed chamber. It’s cleaner, more efficient, and built for microgravity.

These convertors aren’t untested either. One has already run for 14 years without maintenance at NASA’s Glenn Research Center—which just so happens to be the minimum life needed for many deep space missions.

Wayne Wong, head of Glenn’s Thermal Energy Conversion Branch, described the progress in a press release as “particularly significant” for missions that have long cruise times and can’t afford any downtime.

Easier To Produce And Ready To Scale

One of the challenges with plutonium-238 is that it’s expensive and slow to make. After a 30-year production pause, the U.S. only restarted its supply in 2011 with help from the Department of Energy. Even now, production happens at a few facilities, like Oak Ridge and Idaho National Laboratories.

In contrast, americium-241 is much easier to get. It’s a common byproduct of nuclear reactors, so there’s already a decent supply. Right now, Los Alamos National Laboratory is working on improving the production process—making it safer and more efficient for long-term use in space.

There are some challenges. Americium-241 emits more gamma radiation than plutonium, which means better shielding will be needed. But engineers seem confident that’s a solvable problem, especially considering how much longer this fuel can last.

A Nuclear Battery So Powerful, It’s Designed to Outlive Us

This tech isn’t just about extending mission timelines. It’s about changing how we think about space travel entirely. A probe launched in 2050 could, in theory, still be functioning in the year 2480. That’s not science fiction anymore—it’s a real possibility.

Missions like Dragonfly, a nuclear-powered drone heading to Saturn’s moon Titan, are already banking on long-lasting battery tech. If americium-241 proves viable, it could fuel the next generation of deep space explorers—ones designed to operate for hundreds of years without stopping.

And as the Voyager spacecraft continue drifting farther into interstellar space—powered by the fading warmth of old-school RPS—NASA’s new battery tech is getting ready to take over, lighting the path for everything that comes next.