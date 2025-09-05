Northern Lights Alert: 11 U.S. States Could See Auroras Tonight!

The northern lights may be visible across parts of the northern United States on the evening of Friday, September 6, 2025, thanks to a forecasted geomagnetic storm. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this solar event may allow people in 11 U.S. states to witness the aurora borealis from the comfort of their own backyards. The official Aurora Dashboard from NOAA confirms that a G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm is expected to reach Earth late Friday, potentially lighting up the night skies in several regions.

What’s Causing the Geomagnetic Disturbance

This upcoming display is being caused by a positive polarity coronal hole high-speed stream, a feature on the surface of the Sun that emits high-speed solar wind into space. As Earth moves into the path of this stream, it interacts with the planet’s magnetic field, producing a geomagnetic storm. NOAA has classified this event as a G1 (Minor) storm, with a Kp index expected to reach 5. That level of activity could make auroras visible well beyond their usual Arctic ranges.

NOAA’s aurora view line for Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

Credit: NOAA

What makes this particular solar wind stream noteworthy is that it’s associated with a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) — a boundary between slower and faster moving solar wind streams. These CIRs are known to compress magnetic fields and create shock waves as they reach Earth, enhancing auroral activity. They’re sometimes described as “mini-CMEs” (coronal mass ejections) because they produce similar effects, including sudden increases in magnetic energy and visible auroras at mid-latitudes.

Where the Northern Lights Might Be Visible

If weather conditions cooperate, people in a band of northern U.S. states could catch a glimpse of the northern lights on Friday night. NOAA’s model forecasts indicate that the aurora may be visible along the northern horizon in several states, especially in rural areas with minimal light pollution.

The 11 U.S. states where auroras are most likely to be seen include:

Alaska

Northern Washington

Montana

Idaho

Wyoming

North Dakota

South Dakota

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Michigan

Maine

In these areas, the best viewing time is typically between 10:00 PM and 2:00 AM local time, when geomagnetic activity tends to peak. Observers should find the darkest area possible, ideally away from city lights, and look toward the northern part of the sky. Even though the auroras might appear low on the horizon, a strong enough storm could bring them overhead in the most northern regions.

NOAA advises using tools such as the Aurora Dashboard or dedicated apps like My Aurora Forecast, Glendale Aurora, and Hello Aurora to monitor real-time conditions and receive alerts when auroral activity intensifies.