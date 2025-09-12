No One Thought Mummies Could Smell Like That— Until People Actually Sniffed Them

Researchers have discovered that some ancient Egyptian mummies still emit surprisingly pleasant scents. Published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the study suggests these aromas may reveal clues about social class, funerary rituals, and the evolution of embalming practices. The findings are based on both advanced chemical analysis and the trained noses of human “sniffers.”

Sniffing Out Secrets With Science (And Noses)

To dive into the scent signatures, scientists from Slovenia, England, Poland, and Egypt collaborated with the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, collecting air samples from around nine mummies. The team carefully avoided physical contact with the fragile remains by placing tiny tubes around each body to siphon off emitted gas molecules. These samples were then analyzed using gas chromatography and mass spectrometry, identifying over 70 different volatile compounds.

Researchers also trained a group of people to detect and describe scents using sensory adjectives. These trained noses helped confirm the chemical data. The mummies’ scent descriptions mirrored what one might hear in a fragrance boutique: sweet, woody, spicy.

According to Abdelrazek Elnaggar, co-author of the study and a researcher at the University of Ljubljana, each mummy was selected to represent a diverse range of smells and historical contexts. Their goal was to understand how smell could serve as a noninvasive tool to study cultural heritage while involving local Egyptian scientists and conservators in the process.

Credit: Journal of the American Chemical Society

A Smell That Tells A Bigger Story

What makes this even more interesting is that the type and intensity of each smell seemed to reflect how important the person was in life. According to the researchers, wealthy Egyptians — like royals or nobles — were embalmed using fresh salts, expensive herbs, and rare resins. That meant their preserved bodies ended up smelling richer and more complex.

People from poorer backgrounds were usually mummified with reused materials — stuff that had already been used on other bodies. That led to simpler smells, and sometimes, less preservation overall.

One mummy in the study — buried in a coffin with a gilded mask — had the most intense and diverse scent profile. Even though it was one of the oldest, it had more aromatic compounds than the others.

The Evolution Of Mummification… In Fragrance Form

The practice of artificial mummification began around 2700 B.C.E., though natural mummification — where hot desert sands preserved bodies by accident — dates back to roughly 5000 B.C.E. It was during the New Kingdom period, beginning around 1500 B.C.E., that mummification became more sophisticated and ritualized.

Bodies from that time were treated with complex mixtures of oils, resins, and drying agents, which are likely responsible for the sweet and woody aromas still detectable today.

Credit: Abdelrazek Elnaggar

Reconnecting With Heritage Through Scent

One of the more fascinating aspects of this research is how closely scent is tied to memory and emotion, processed by areas of the brain like the amygdala and hippocampus. This is one reason researchers involved local Egyptian conservators in the analysis. These professionals interact with the artifacts regularly and were uniquely equipped to distinguish between the odors of the mummies and those caused by museum conservation efforts.

As Barbara Huber, an archaeochemist at the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology (who was not involved in the study), notes, smell has often been neglected in how museums present history. Yet it could offer an “incredibly aromatic experience,” especially when it comes to mummification. Most artifacts sit behind glass, cutting off that sensory link to the past. But this new approach may open up a future where museum visitors don’t just see history—they smell it.

The idea might go even further. While it’s not official yet, the research team has hinted that the concept of a “mummy perfume” might not be entirely far-fetched. Elnaggar imagines museum-goers one day being able to experience these historic aromas in exhibitions — and perhaps even take them home. As the study puts it plainly, “Everyone would like to smell like ancient Egyptians: sweet, woody and spicy.”















