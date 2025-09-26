No, It’s Not Sci-Fi: China’s Building a Giant AI Supercomputer Directly Above Earth to Leapfrog the Rest of the World

Twelve satellites were quietly sent into low Earth orbit earlier this year from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. The payload wasn’t your standard weather or telecom array. Each satellite carried onboard artificial intelligence models, high-speed laser communications, and enough processing power to mark a radical departure from how satellite data is typically handled.

Backed by Zhijiang Laboratory, a state-run research institute, and ADA Space, a Chinese aerospace start-up, the initiative is known as the Three-Body Computing Constellation — a nod to Liu Cixin’s celebrated sci-fi novel. According to initial reports from the South China Morning Post and Guangming Daily, the ultimate goal is to deploy up to 2,800 satellites, each contributing to a vast mesh network of orbital computing.

Once complete, it’s projected to achieve 1,000 peta operations per second (POPS) — a number that, if realised, would rival or even surpass today’s most powerful ground-based supercomputers.

Why Process in Space at All?

Traditionally, satellites collect data — climate readings, radar scans, visual imagery — and send it back down to Earth for analysis. But that approach is slow and often bottlenecked by bandwidth limitations, transmission windows, and sheer data volume.

This constellation flips that model on its head. “Artificial intelligence should not be absent from space due to a lack of computing power,” said Wang Jian, director of Zhijiang Lab and member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, during a recent keynote at the Beyond Expo in Macau.

Twelve satellites, each equipped with intelligent computing systems and inter-satellite communication links, were sent into orbit on Wednesday, according to state-owned Guangming Daily. Credit: South China Morning Post/Handout

In orbit, satellites avoid the cooling challenges and energy consumption that plague Earth-based data centres. They can offload heat directly into the vacuum of space and harvest continuous solar energy without relying on terrestrial grids. And with laser interlinks capable of 100 gigabits per second and 30 terabytes of onboard storage per unit, each satellite becomes part of a larger, autonomous AI computing system.

While several Western agencies — including NASA and the European Space Agency — have experimented with edge computing in orbit, China’s deployment is the first large-scale operational attempt. It reflects a broader strategy to cement leadership in emerging technologies that merge space infrastructure with AI processing.

More Than Just Number-Crunching

This isn’t purely a computing play. The satellites are also equipped with a mix of scientific instruments: Earth observation cameras, 3D terrain mapping tools, and detectors sensitive to X-ray polarisation. These payloads allow for real-time monitoring of natural disasters, atmospheric conditions and even high-energy cosmic events, such as gamma-ray bursts.

One of the more forward-looking ambitions includes the generation of digital twins of Earth’s surface — a kind of dynamic, AI-generated replica of physical terrain that can be used for agriculture, infrastructure planning, defence or climate modelling.

From a domestic standpoint, the project feeds directly into regional development plans. Local government zones like Sichuan’s Neijiang high-tech area are reportedly being groomed to build AI-powered smart service hubs using satellite data as their foundation.

Strategic Tech or Soft-Power Signal?

The timing of the launch is telling. As the global race for AI dominance accelerates — especially in the context of semiconductor access and data sovereignty — space computing offers a potential workaround. By decentralising compute power and removing some dependencies on terrestrial networks and restricted chipsets, China gains a new strategic lever.

Experts note the project’s overtures toward international cooperation. According to ADA Space, the constellation is being positioned as a “low-carbon, globally accessible and sustainable” orbital infrastructure, with particular interest in engaging countries from the Global South. While the narrative of inclusivity has its appeal, it also invites scrutiny — especially given the dual-use nature of such technology, which could theoretically support both civil and military applications.

Still, as Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell points out, “Orbital data centres make a lot of sense. They’re energy-efficient, they’re scalable, and they offer strategic independence from national infrastructure.”