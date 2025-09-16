New York Is Slowly Sinking — 29,000 Buildings Are Now at Risk of Collapse

The study published in Science Advances has uncovered a quiet but alarming trend: America’s biggest cities are sinking. While land subsidence isn’t a new phenomenon, fresh satellite data shows it’s happening faster and more extensively than experts once believed. From the streets of New York City to the sprawling suburbs of Houston, the ground beneath millions of people is steadily giving way, reshaping the urban landscape in ways that are mostly invisible — for now.

Satellites Uncover A Quiet Crisis Beneath Our Feet

Researchers from Columbia University and Virginia Tech used satellite radar technology to detect minuscule changes in ground elevation across the 28 most populous U.S. cities. By comparing radar images taken over time, they could measure vertical ground motion down to the millimeter.

The results were sobering. In 25 out of 28 cities, at least two-thirds of urban land area is sinking. And it’s not just a slow creep. In places like Houston, nearly half the city’s land is sinking by more than five millimeters per year. One in ten areas are sinking even faster.

The researchers found that about 80% of the subsidence nationwide is linked to groundwater extraction. When underground aquifers are depleted, the land above compresses. The study’s lead author, Leonard Ohenhen, explained in a statement that as urban areas grow, they often expand into zones already prone to sinking, which “can produce stresses on infrastructure that will go past their safety limit.”

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Rutgers University

In New York City, The Sink Is Subtle — But Everywhere

The situation in New York City is a bit different — and equally concerning. The city has been known to sink for years, but new data from NASA, Rutgers University, and JPL-Caltech shows that 98% of its land is experiencing some level of subsidence. The average rate is 1.6 millimeters per year — roughly the speed your toenails grow.

Using high-resolution data from Sentinel-1 satellites, scientists mapped the entire metro area and discovered that some parts of New York City are dropping faster than others. For instance, LaGuardia Airport’s runway 13/31 is sinking at a rate of 3.7 millimeters per year. The stadium that hosts the US Open, Arthur Ashe Stadium, is subsiding even faster — 4.6 millimeters annually — which partly explains why it required a specially designed lightweight roof.

Interestingly, many of these areas were built on landfills, which are far more compressible than natural bedrock. That soft ground is now compacting under the weight of heavy infrastructure, increasing the risk of flooding and structural damage.

Credit: Nature Cities

The Infrastructure Challenge Ahead

The implications of this widespread subsidence are serious. According to the study, more than 29,000 buildings across the 28 cities are located in high or very high-risk zones. That means a future of uneven roads, cracking bridges, and buildings that settle into the ground unevenly—unless urban planners take action.

The researchers believe detailed subsidence maps like these can guide better policy and smarter development. Cities may need to reconsider building codes, invest in stormwater infrastructure, and monitor groundwater usage more carefully. In particularly vulnerable areas, land raising projects or green infrastructure could help slow the damage.

“This problem is always only going to increase as we progress into the future,” Ohenhen told The Washington Post. And while it may be silent and slow, the ground beneath America’s cities is anything but stable.





