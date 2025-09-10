Astronomers Find A New ‘Moon’ That’s Been Following Earth Since the 1960s

A team of astronomers has confirmed the presence of a new quasi-moon, named 2025 PN7, which has been following Earth’s orbit undetected for over 60 years. The discovery, published in the Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society, reveals that this small asteroid has been locked in a delicate gravitational dance with Earth since the 1960s—without ever truly orbiting our planet.

What Is a Quasi-Moon, and How Is It Different From a Real Moon?

A quasi-moon, or quasi-satellite, is not a moon in the traditional sense. It doesn’t orbit Earth directly. Instead, it shares the same orbit around the Sun, moving in a synchronized pattern that keeps it relatively near our planet. This type of orbit allows it to “appear to accompany Earth,” as described in multiple sources, without being gravitationally bound to it.

This is fundamentally different from mini-moons, which are small asteroids that are temporarily captured by Earth’s gravity and actually orbit the planet for short periods—typically weeks or months—before drifting back into space. Quasi-moons, on the other hand, maintain long-term orbital resonance, creating a sustained, though indirect, relationship with Earth.

The newfound quasi-moon, 2025 PN7, is one of only seven known objects of its kind. It’s also particularly intriguing due to the length of time it has remained undetected, despite its relatively stable orbit and proximity to Earth.

The Hidden Space Companion Discovered in 2025

The asteroid 2025 PN7 was first observed on August 2, 2025, by the Pan-STARRS Observatory in Haleakalā, Hawai‘i. Estimates suggest that 2025 PN7 is roughly 15 to 19 meters in diameter, making it about the size of a small building. It follows an orbit that brings it as close as 2.8 million miles and as far as 37.2 million miles from Earth. Its small size and long orbital period are likely the reasons it went unnoticed for so long.

The object is currently located in the constellation Piscis Austrinus, or the Southern Fish, which is best observed from the Southern Hemisphere. Though it may seem like a newcomer, 2025 PN7 has likely been moving in concert with Earth since the early 1960s. Its orbit falls within the category of Arjuna-type asteroids, which are known for their low-speed, Earth-like orbits.

Researchers believe that 2025 PN7 poses no threat to Earth, but its discovery provides a rare opportunity to study how such objects interact with our planet’s orbit. It also opens the door for potential future missions, as quasi-moons are generally easier to reach due to their slower relative velocities and proximity to Earth.

The Science Behind Stable Companions

Quasi-moons like 2025 PN7 aren’t bound to Earth but still follow a nearly identical orbital path, they create a unique celestial configuration that scientists are only beginning to fully understand.

In terms of scientific value, these objects are more than orbital oddities. They can serve as stepping stones for exploration, either robotic or crewed, due to their accessibility. Their composition may also provide clues about the early solar system, particularly if sample-return missions can be deployed.

This possibility is not far-fetched. In fact, a mission to another quasi-moon, Kamoʻoalewa (2016 HO3), is already underway. In May 2025, China launched its Tianwen-2 spacecraft toward Kamoʻoalewa, with the goal of retrieving material and returning it to Earth in 2027. That mission will make Kamoʻoalewa the smallest asteroid ever visited.

While Kamoʻoalewa is significantly larger—between 40 and 100 meters across—it shares a similarly stable orbit with Earth. It also features a unique, looping path that inspired its Hawaiian name, which translates to “oscillating celestial object.”

Could 2025 PN7 Be Our Next Target?

Although 2025 PN7 is smaller than Kamoʻoalewa, its orbital characteristics make it a compelling candidate for a low-cost space mission. Its predictable path and proximity could allow for sample return, mineral analysis, or even future resource extraction.

Astronomer Sam Deen explained in an interview with Sky & Telescope that objects like this one are “unusually easy to visit with spacecraft,” due to their orbital alignment with Earth and relatively low speed. This makes them valuable platforms for testing technologies intended for deep space operations.



