Scientists Unveil Powerful New Ion Engine Solution That Could Finally Clean Up Space Junk

Space debris is a growing threat to satellites and missions, with over 14,000 pieces already cluttering low-Earth orbit. To address this, Kazunori Takahashi, a researcher at Tohoku University in Japan, has developed a bidirectional ion engine thruster that uses ion engine exhaust to push space junk out of orbit. This promising solution, highlighted by Space.com, aligns with a recent study published in Nature, which explore propulsion-based techniques for clearing space debris.

The Growing Problem of Space Junk

Low-Earth orbit has become increasingly cluttered with space debris from defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and even small fragments of earlier collisions. These pieces of junk are traveling at speeds faster than bullets, and the risk they pose to operational satellites and the International Space Station (ISS) is substantial. The problem has become so pressing that the ISS regularly has to take evasive maneuvers to avoid collisions with debris, a costly and risky operation.

In response to these growing concerns, scientists and engineers have proposed a variety of space junk removal strategies. Traditional ideas include robotic arms, nets, and tethers, but these methods come with significant challenges. One of the main obstacles is that much of the debris is tumbling in unpredictable ways, making it difficult to capture safely without the risk of damaging both the debris and the capturing spacecraft. Takahashi’s new approach avoids this issue entirely, offering a non-contact solution to gradually deorbit space junk and remove it from the critical low-Earth orbit region.

How Takahashi’s Bidirectional Ion Engine Works

At the heart of Takahashi’s space junk removal solution is an innovative bidirectional ion engine. Unlike traditional ion engines that use a single exhaust to propel a spacecraft forward, Takahashi’s design features two exhaust nozzles pointing in opposite directions. This setup cancels out the forces from each exhaust, allowing the spacecraft to remain in a fixed position as it uses its ion engine to push against debris. The dual exhaust system works by directing ionized gas—typically argon, a more cost-effective alternative to xenon—into two opposing nozzles. This generates a precise and consistent thrust to deorbit the space junk.

Takahashi’s system takes advantage of the unique properties of ion engines. “It can be operated using argon to a similar efficiency as with xenon, but providing a reduced cost for the propulsion device,” Takahashi told Space.com. The engine works by ionizing a gas, then using electromagnetic fields to accelerate and expel it out of the thruster nozzle. The expelled plasma generates thrust, pushing the spacecraft in the opposite direction. This technology, although low thrust, can accumulate over time and generate sufficient force to push large pieces of debris out of orbit.

Advancements in Power Efficiency: Magnetic Cusp Technology

While ion engines are renowned for their efficiency, they typically provide only small amounts of thrust compared to traditional chemical rockets. To make the process of space junk removal more effective, Takahashi’s system incorporates a breakthrough called the “magnetic cusp.” This design keeps more of the plasma away from the discharge wall of the engine, allowing it to be directed more efficiently through the thruster nozzle. As Takahashi explains, “The specific shape of the cusp provides a geometrical separation of the plasma from the wall, reducing the plasma loss.”

By enhancing plasma efficiency, this magnetic cusp enables the ion engine to produce stronger thrust without increasing power consumption. In laboratory experiments, Takahashi’s thruster has demonstrated a power output of 25 milli-Newtons (mN), three times greater than previous tests. This significant increase in efficiency means that the engine is better suited for removing larger pieces of space debris, such as defunct satellites, which are the biggest threats to future space operations.

The Role of Argon and Long-Term Viability

The choice of argon as the primary propellant for Takahashi’s engine is another key advantage. Argon, although not as widely used as xenon in traditional ion engines, is much cheaper and still effective in terms of ionization and efficiency. “It can be operated using argon to a similar efficiency as with xenon, but providing a reduced cost for the propulsion device,” Takahashi emphasized. This affordability could make the technology more viable for widespread adoption in space junk removal missions, potentially paving the way for larger-scale operations to clear low-Earth orbit.

The long-term viability of Takahashi’s thruster depends on overcoming several challenges. First, the system requires a significant amount of power to operate effectively, potentially in the range of a few kilowatts. This power demand could limit its use on smaller spacecraft or satellites with limited energy sources. However, with continued advancements in space power generation technologies, such as improved solar arrays and energy storage systems, these challenges may become less of a concern over time.

Tackling Kessler Syndrome and the Future of Space

One of the main dangers of space junk is the potential for a cascading series of collisions, known as Kessler Syndrome. If a large piece of debris were to collide with a satellite, the resulting fragments could create even more debris, leading to a runaway effect. This could make large areas of low-Earth orbit uninhabitable for satellites and spacecraft. Takahashi’s system offers a potential solution to this problem by focusing on the largest and most dangerous debris pieces. By gradually removing these objects from orbit, the risk of Kessler Syndrome is reduced, ensuring that space remains accessible for future generations.

As space missions become more frequent and the debris problem worsens, the need for effective solutions like Takahashi’s ion engine technology is becoming increasingly urgent. While the technology is still in its experimental phase, it holds significant promise for the future of space junk removal. If successful, this approach could provide a scalable, cost-effective, and non-invasive method to clean up our skies.