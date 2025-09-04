Nasa Just Turned Deadly Exoplanets Into Dream Vacation Spots

NASA has found an unexpected way to capture the public’s imagination: by reimagining distant exoplanets as if they were travel destinations. This creative project, first launched in 2015, has now become the focus of a new paper in the Journal of Science Communication. The study, led by writer and researcher Ceridwen Dovey, examines how scientists and artists worked together to bring life to planets that are usually invisible, unwelcoming, and very far from reach.

From Raw Data To Dreamlike Landscapes

Unlike the stunning views captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, most exoplanets are detected indirectly. Scientists usually infer their presence by studying how a planet affects its star or the light that star emits. In rare cases where direct images exist, they are often little more than a faint dot against darkness. As Dovey explains, “there are very few direct images of exoplanets, and usually they are not very visually appealing: they’re just a grainy dot around a sun.”

This absence of imagery presented a problem for outreach. How do you inspire the public when you have almost nothing to show? The answer came through creative storytelling. NASA’s Exoplanet Travel Bureau designed retro-style posters, virtual tours, and even coloring books that reimagined these distant planets as real places.

The Retro Poster Phenomenon

The posters themselves became a viral sensation. Styled after the 1930s Works Progress Administration tourism campaigns that promoted U.S. national parks, the NASA series used bold colors and nostalgic typography to present worlds light-years away as accessible vacation spots. One imagined Kepler-16b, a gas giant with two suns, where “your shadow always has company.” Another highlighted PSO J318.5-22, a lonely rogue planet drifting through space, as the place “where nightlife never ends.”

Much like the WPA designs that drew visitors to Yellowstone or Yosemite, these cosmic posters evoked the romance of travel and the thrill of exploration. They turned impossible trips into daydreams, bridging the gap between data-heavy astronomy and everyday curiosity.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Collaboration Between Science And Art

Under the direction of Joby Harris, a visual strategist with a background in film and music, NASA’s team embraced the challenge of transforming uninhabitable exoplanets into imagined destinations. Through ongoing dialogue between artists and scientists, these hostile worlds were reimagined without sacrificing their scientific authenticity.

As Ceridwen Dovey notes, researchers already rely on imagination to translate abstract numbers into mental representations. The artistic contribution amplified this process, opening new avenues for reflection and perception. “We can really be helpful to the scientists, too: not only by questioning their assumptions about how things work, but by going back to the foundations of their planning—mission planning—and showing how research design can be enriched by bringing in a multidisciplinary team from very early on.”

The success of this campaign demonstrates that turning exoplanets into stories or destinations can be just as influential for the future of astronomy as the discoveries themselves.