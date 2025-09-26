NASA’s New Satellite That Sees Through Forests Just Sent Back Its First Images

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite mission has just delivered its first radar-based images of Earth’s surface, revealing an extraordinary level of detail from orbit. This marks a significant milestone in the joint Earth-observation initiative between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The full news release, including image details and mission insights, was published by NASA on September 25, 2025.

Launched on July 30 by ISRO, NISAR is designed to capture high-resolution radar imagery of the planet’s surface using a unique dual-frequency radar system. The mission aims to support real-time environmental monitoring and is expected to officially begin soon.

A Satellite Designed To Track The Pulse Of The Planet

The first image, captured on August 21, shows Mount Desert Island off the coast of Maine. What’s special here is the use of L-band radar, a system built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Unlike regular photos, this radar image uses color to represent different surfaces: dark areas are water, green shows forests, and magenta highlights buildings or bare land.

The radar can pick up objects as small as 5 meters across. You can literally see tiny waterways and even smaller islands scattered along the coast. That level of detail makes it possible to study things like shoreline erosion or deforestation in ways that just weren’t possible before.

Two days later, on August 23, NISAR turned its focus to North Dakota, capturing a section of farmland across Grand Forks and Walsh counties. This image shows a fascinating contrast: wetlands and forests near the Forest River and, north and south of it, wide stretches of farmland. You can even make out crop types just by the colors. Circular patterns mark the use of pivot irrigation systems, common in large-scale agriculture across the Midwest.

NISAR imaged the landscape along the Forest River in northeastern North Dakota. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Radar Tech With Both Brains And Brawn

What sets NISAR apart is its ability to carry two radar bands: L-band and S-band. The L-band radar, with its longer wavelength, can actually penetrate forests and detect what’s going on beneath the canopy — soil moisture, land movement, even subtle shifts caused by earthquakes or volcanic activity. The S-band radar, provided by ISRO, is better for smaller-scale surfaces like grasslands and crop fields.

This dual system gives scientists an unprecedented way to monitor environmental changes both on the surface and below it. And it does all this from 747 kilometers above Earth. And in case you’re wondering how big the satellite is — it’s massive.

The drum-shaped radar antenna is 12 meters wide, making it the largest NASA has ever launched. From orbit, it will scan the entire Earth twice every 12 days, building a rich dataset of Earth’s land and ice surfaces.

An image from NISAR’s L-band radar reveals Maine’s Mount Desert Island in striking detail. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech



A Global Team With A Shared Mission

ISRO contributed the spacecraft bus, the S-band radar, and managed the launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. They’re also handling day-to-day operations through their Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network.

On the NASA side, Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory led development of the L-band radar and supplied the radar boom, reflector, and high-speed data systems. Data will be transmitted through NASA’s Near Space Network, operated out of Goddard Space Flight Center.

As Amit Kshatriya, Associate Administrator at NASA, put it, “By understanding how our home planet works, we can produce models and analysis of how other planets… work.” In other words, this is about more than just watching Earth — it’s about preparing for the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Sean Duffy, acting NASA Administrator, added that these first images “are a testament to what can be achieved when we unite around a shared vision of innovation and discovery.” Full scientific operations are set to begin in November 2025, and expectations are high.