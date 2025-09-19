Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe Breaks New Records With 25th Sun Flyby

On September 15, 2025, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe made history by completing its 25th close flyby of the Sun, cementing its role as a groundbreaking tool in solar research. This achievement, as described in the latest findings from NASA’s Parker Solar Probe team, sheds new light on the Sun’s activity, solar wind, and space weather phenomena.

The 25th Flyby: A Landmark Achievement

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has not only reached a remarkable milestone with its 25th flyby, but it has also once again proven the strength of its design and mission objectives. On this occasion, the probe achieved a distance of 3.8 million miles (6.2 million kilometers) from the Sun’s surface, setting a new record for the closest approach ever by a spacecraft. This is the closest any spacecraft has ever ventured into the Sun’s atmosphere, known as the corona. The Parker Solar Probe’s incredible speed of 430,000 miles per hour (687,000 km per hour) also marks a repeat of its record-breaking velocity set in previous encounters, such as on December 24, 2024, and March 22, 2025.

The flyby, which lasted from September 10 to September 20, 2025, provided a perfect opportunity to test the probe’s scientific instruments, all of which are crucial for capturing data that sheds light on solar activity. Unlike other spacecraft, Parker operates autonomously during these encounters, transmitting data back to Earth once it has safely completed its close pass.

Unrivaled Scientific Observations of the Sun’s Atmosphere

One of the most significant contributions of the Parker Solar Probe is its ability to directly study the Sun’s corona. As the spacecraft approaches the Sun, it uses its four scientific instruments to capture data on the solar wind, magnetic fields, and solar phenomena like coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and solar flares. These solar events can have profound impacts on Earth’s space weather, which can disrupt communication systems, navigation technologies, and power grids.

In this 25th flyby, Parker’s instruments provided critical data about the Sun’s activity during a more active phase of its 11-year cycle. Understanding these phenomena helps scientists predict space weather events with greater accuracy, an essential development for the safety of astronauts and the protection of technology in space and on Earth. The data will also improve our knowledge of the Sun’s inner workings, including the physics of the solar wind and how it accelerates, helping scientists answer some of the long-standing questions about solar dynamics.

The Importance of Solar Wind and Space Weather Studies

The Parker Solar Probe’s mission, which is part of NASA’s Living With a Star program, is fundamentally designed to study the Sun-Earth system and the impacts of solar activity on life and society. The spacecraft’s data is particularly vital in understanding the Sun’s behavior in a more active phase, where solar wind speeds increase, and more frequent solar storms occur.

Solar wind is a continuous stream of charged particles emitted by the Sun, and these winds can be either slow or fast, depending on the Sun’s cycle. Fast solar winds can cause geomagnetic storms on Earth, which disrupt satellite operations, GPS systems, and communication channels. More intense storms, like solar flares and CMEs, can damage power grids and even pose a risk to astronauts in space. By studying the solar wind and its associated phenomena, Parker’s findings offer vital information that can help mitigate these risks, improving our ability to predict space weather events and better protect Earth’s technological infrastructure.

The Future of the Parker Solar Probe Mission

With its 25th flyby now behind it, the Parker Solar Probe’s journey is far from over. The spacecraft will continue to orbit the Sun, gathering more data during each successive pass. These flybys will allow the spacecraft to study the Sun in ways that no other probe can. As NASA plans for future missions, Parker’s data will be invaluable in understanding space weather events and improving our forecasting capabilities.

The next phase of the mission, which is under review for 2026 and beyond, will focus on returning even more detailed data on the Sun’s corona and its magnetic fields. These studies are critical for future deep-space missions, such as those to the Moon and Mars, where understanding solar activity will be crucial to astronaut safety. As Parker continues its journey, it will redefine how humanity interacts with and understands the Sun.