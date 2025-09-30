Nasa Welcomes New Astronaut Candidates On The Iss With Special Tribute

NASA’s latest class of astronaut candidates, known as “ascans,” has officially been introduced while Expedition 73 continues its ongoing work aboard the International Space Station. According to a recent report by Space.com, the crew has also been engaged in a variety of scientific experiments and station maintenance tasks while celebrating the arrival of the new trainees.

Expedition 73 Celebrates New Astronaut Class

The announcement of NASA’s 24th group of astronaut candidates occurred at Johnson Space Center in Houston on September 22, 2025, with the Expedition 73 crew aboard the ISS joining in the celebration virtually. This new class of trainees will begin their rigorous two-year training program before becoming eligible for flight assignments.

Jonny Kim, a member of Expedition 73, sent a congratulatory message to the new group:

“To the newest astronaut class, from the crew of Expedition 73 onboard the International Space Station, congratulations and welcome to the Astronaut Corps!”

The crew shared a photo of themselves watching the ceremony, highlighting the international collaboration and the excitement that the arrival of new astronauts brings to the space community.

Expedition 73 crewmates Jonny Kim (at left), Zena Cardman (upper left), Kimiya Yui (at right) and Mike Fincke on the International Space Station surround a projection screen showing NASA’s 10 new astronaut candidates on stage on Earth. (Image credit: NASA/Jonny Kim)







Advanced Experiments Continue In Orbit

Beyond welcoming new astronauts, the crew conducted multiple advanced scientific investigations aboard the station. Jonny Kim led the Voyager DNA Decryption experiment, sequencing DNA samples as part of a study exploring the use of polymer storage for secure data transmission in space. This research could eventually replace traditional, bulkier data storage methods on long-duration missions.

In addition, the Virtual study, officially known as Spatial Orientation and Interaction of Eisodic Systems Under Conditions of Weightlessness, examined crew members’ vestibular responses using virtual reality glasses. Cosmonaut Oleg Platonov responded to computer-generated visual stimuli while his eye movements and physiological reactions were carefully recorded, providing critical insights into how humans adapt to microgravity over time.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky participated in SPLANKH, an ultrasound-based experiment measuring digestion, metabolism, and nutrient delivery in microgravity. These continuous experiments contribute to the broader understanding of human health in space and inform planning for future deep space missions.

Maintaining The International Space Station

Expedition 73’s responsibilities also included station maintenance and preparation for future research initiatives. Mike Fincke and Kimiya Yui unloaded new scientific instruments and supplies from the NG-23 Cygnus XL cargo vehicle, the S.S. William C. “Willie” McCool. Fincke also installed a small CubeSat on the NanoRacks external platform, set to be deployed soon outside the station.

SpaceX’s Dragon cargo spacecraft performed a successful reboost of the station’s orbit on September 26, 2025, firing its thrusters for 15 minutes. This followed an initial aborted attempt caused by an unexpected change in fuel tanks. These operations ensure that the station remains in optimal orbit while maintaining its structural and operational integrity.

International Collaboration And Outreach

Communication and outreach continue to be a central aspect of Expedition 73’s mission. On September 25, NASA astronaut Jonny Kim spoke with Yoon Youngbin, administrator of the Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA). Kim reflected on the inspiration and guidance shared during their discussion: “There is so much to learn about space, and I am very inspired by what Korea is doing to push forward that envelope,” he said. Yoon responded, “I believe that the words that you share with us today will be meaningful guidance and inspiration for our future generations who dream of space.”

Such conversations highlight the international cooperation that underpins current and future space exploration efforts, emphasizing the importance of knowledge exchange and cultural collaboration in advancing human presence in space.

Crew And Spacecraft Status

As of September 26, 2025, seven astronauts and cosmonauts remain aboard the ISS, including Expedition 73 commander Sergey Ryzhikov, cosmonauts Alexey Zubritsky and Oleg Platonov, and NASA astronauts Jonny Kim, Zena Cardman, and Mike Fincke, alongside JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui.

The station currently hosts two crew spacecraft—SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavour and Roscosmos’ Soyuz MS-27—plus four docked cargo vehicles, including Northrop Grumman’s NG-23 Cygnus XL. With continuous human presence spanning nearly 25 years, the ISS remains a hub of international research, technological development, and collaboration.