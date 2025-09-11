NASA Is Closely Monitoring Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 2025 FA22—Could This Be a Threat to Earth?

In September 2025, asteroid 2025 FA22 will make a rare, once-in-a-decade close approach to Earth. Discovered by the Pan-STARRS 2 observatory in Hawaii on March 29, 2025, this sizable asteroid is attracting global attention for its potential to advance planetary defense research. While it poses no threat of collision, NASA’s asteroid tracking platform highlights the opportunity to observe and study this object, which will pass just over 841,000 kilometers from Earth—visible to both professionals and amateur astronomers.

What Is Asteroid 2025 FA22?

Asteroid 2025 FA22 is a large space rock that measures between 120 and 280 meters (394–919 feet) in size, classifying it as a potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA). PHAs are tracked by NASA and other international space agencies, primarily due to their size and potential impact risk. While the asteroid is certainly large, it is not the biggest object to ever approach Earth. However, its proximity, combined with its size, makes it a subject of significant interest for astronomers worldwide.

The asteroid was discovered early this year by the Pan-STARRS 2 observatory in Hawaii, which has been instrumental in identifying NEOs that might pose a risk. Since its discovery, it has been the subject of numerous observations to better understand its orbit, composition, and potential impact risk. As the asteroid approaches Earth, it will become a key target for both professional astronomers and the general public.

Asteroid’s Risk of Impact: What You Need to Know

Despite the asteroid’s large size, the good news is that it is not expected to collide with Earth. Shortly after its discovery, asteroid 2025 FA22 briefly reached a Torino Scale rating of 1, indicating that there was a small chance—1 in 100,000—that it could impact Earth in 2089. As NASA explains, “Shortly after discovery, 2025 FA22 briefly reached Torino Scale 1 with a 10-5 chance of Earth impact in 2089.” However, additional observations and tracking data quickly reduced the likelihood of an impact to zero. As more information became available, including precovery observations made by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in 2014 and 2012, the asteroid’s orbital uncertainties were reduced, confirming its safe trajectory.

“Precovery observations reported from Pan-STARRS 1 in 2014 and 2012 have reduced the orbital uncertainties substantially and pointing uncertainties with solution 24 are now small enough to support radar observations,” NASA explained. This new data has allowed scientists to refine their predictions about the asteroid’s path, ensuring that Earth remains safe, even as it passes within close range.

Image credit: NASA’s Small-Body Database Lookup

Coordinated Monitoring and Global Observations

Despite the low risk of impact, the close approach of asteroid 2025 FA22 has been deemed an important opportunity to advance planetary defense strategies. As part of this, the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) has launched a global, coordinated observation campaign. The IAWN, which brings together experts from space agencies and observatories worldwide, will use this event to study the asteroid’s physical characteristics, its orbit, and its behavior as it nears Earth.

“2025 FA22 will be the target of a coordinated, world-wide observing campaign for planetary defense under the auspices of the International Asteroid Warning Network [IAWN],” the IAWN announced. This campaign will not only aid in planetary defense research but will also improve our ability to monitor and track future asteroid threats. For the purpose of the exercise, the IAWN will treat asteroid 2025 FA22 as a “current virtual impactor,” simulating a hypothetical impact scenario on September 19, 2089, when it could theoretically pose a risk.

Observing the Asteroid: What Will Amateur Astronomers See?

Amateur astronomers will also be able to observe asteroid 2025 FA22 as it makes its close approach to Earth. This is a rare opportunity for the public to witness a potentially hazardous asteroid with the naked eye, especially since it is expected to reach a magnitude of 13 during its closest approach on September 18 and 19, 2025. At this magnitude, it will be visible through small telescopes, making it accessible to hobbyists and stargazers around the world.

The asteroid will be closely tracked through optical recovery data starting around September 17, 2025, when the object will be in an ideal position for observation from Earth. The IAWN has planned for the campaign to begin at this time, with the goal of improving the asteroid’s orbital data and further refining our understanding of its behavior.

What Is Next for Planetary Defense?

The close approach of asteroid 2025 FA22 underscores the importance of planetary defense initiatives. While the asteroid poses no immediate threat, the event provides an invaluable opportunity to practice monitoring techniques and enhance our preparedness for potential future risks. By studying the asteroid’s physical characteristics, researchers can better understand the composition of large space objects and improve our ability to detect and track them. The IAWN’s global campaign will continue to gather data, refining the way we respond to future close encounters.



