Nasa Image Reveals Strange ‘square Structure’ On Mars—sparking Wild Theories

A recently resurfaced image taken by NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor is reigniting public fascination with the Red Planet. The photo, which shows what appears to be a square-like formation on the Martian surface, has gone viral after gaining attention on Reddit and being shared by Joe Rogan and Elon Musk on social media platform X.

The Viral Square Structure: What the Orbiter Actually Saw

The formation in question was photographed by the Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) aboard the Mars Global Surveyor mission, which operated from 1997 to 2006. The feature appears in image E1000462, covering an area roughly 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) across. At first glance, it resembles a square or rectangular structure, seemingly unnatural due to its geometric shape. This impression is likely what triggered such widespread interest, especially within communities already predisposed to search for artificial features on Mars.

Upon closer examination, the square structure loses some of its mystique. The apparent “sides” are not continuous lines but the result of natural fractures, shadow effects, and surface erosion patterns that our brains interpret as familiar geometry. This visual illusion — seeing shapes or structures that resemble familiar objects — is known as pareidolia, a psychological phenomenon well-documented in planetary imaging.

What makes this case more interesting is how quickly it spread, primarily after being featured on Reddit’s “Aliens” subreddit. Once picked up by high-profile personalities like Musk and Rogan, the image circulated beyond the usual scientific forums, entering the realm of viral pseudoscience and mass speculation.

Pareidolia and the Human Pattern-Seeking Brain

Scientists and psychologists have long understood our tendency to find patterns where none exist. This evolutionary trait has helped humans survive by quickly identifying threats, like the silhouette of a predator hidden in brush or shadows. But in environments like the barren Martian surface, this same trait leads us to perceive faces, structures, and symbols in random rock formations.

As Carl Sagan explained in The Demon-Haunted World, our pattern recognition system is a powerful survival mechanism but prone to false positives. We are biologically wired to over-detect rather than under-detect threats — even if that means mistaking a pile of rocks for a lion, or in this case, a square pile of Martian dust for the ruins of an alien civilization.

This same phenomenon has been observed in numerous other viral images from Mars, including the infamous “Face on Mars” (captured by Viking 1 in 1976), and a host of oddly-shaped rocks dubbed everything from “avocados” to “bones”. Each time, further analysis and high-resolution imaging revealed natural geological explanations.

Geological Explanations: Natural But Surprising Formations

Earth provides many analogs for unusual geometric landforms that are entirely natural. One of the best-known examples is Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland — a field of nearly perfect hexagonal basalt columns created by ancient volcanic activity. On Saturn, the planet’s north pole famously hosts a hexagonal jet stream, another natural but highly geometric structure.

Mars is geologically complex, shaped by ancient volcanic flows, sedimentary processes, and intense wind erosion. These forces can produce sharp edges, straight lines, and angular formations — particularly in layered sedimentary deposits or tectonic fractures. According to planetary scientists, what the Mars Orbiter Camera captured is most likely a result of these natural geological processes, not the architectural remnants of a Martian civilization.

The illusion of a square is further enhanced by the image’s resolution, contrast, and shadowing. Given the angle of sunlight and the low resolution of the photo (by today’s standards), it is easy for the human brain to connect scattered points into a geometric whole.

Echoes of the Martian Canal Controversy

The fascination with artificial structures on Mars has deep historical roots. In the late 19th century, astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli observed what he believed were “canali” (Italian for channels) on the Martian surface. His observations were misinterpreted as “canals” — implying artificial construction. American astronomer Percival Lowell then expanded on this idea, publishing detailed maps and arguing passionately that these canals were built by intelligent Martians.

Lowell’s theories captivated the public imagination but were eventually debunked with better telescopes and later, space probes. Yet the myth of a once-thriving Martian civilization has endured, fueled by both scientific curiosity and cultural storytelling. The current obsession with the “square structure” echoes this legacy — a modern-day continuation of our longing to find traces of life, or intelligence, beyond Earth.

Why Scientific Rigor Still Matters In Viral Discoveries

While these viral episodes generate public excitement and boost engagement with space exploration, they also highlight the importance of scientific caution. A single image, no matter how compelling, is never enough to draw conclusions about extraterrestrial life or alien architecture.

Scientists investigating planetary surfaces use a step-by-step method to rule out all natural explanations before entertaining extraordinary claims. As Carl Sagan famously said, “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.” In the case of the square structure, the balance of evidence — including geological context, image resolution, and historical precedents — points toward a natural origin.

More advanced missions like Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and Perseverance rover continue to provide clearer, more precise imaging tools that help distinguish optical illusions from real anomalies.