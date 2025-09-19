This Week, NASA Captures A Massive Heart-Shaped Hole On The Sun Facing Earth

On September 13, the sun put on a show that felt more like a cosmic love note than a scientific event. A giant heart-shaped coronal hole, many times larger than Earth, opened up on the side of the sun that was facing us. For a few days, it looked as though our star was quite literally flashing a message across space. The feature was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), and while it was beautiful to look at, it was also powerful enough to send a stream of solar wind barreling straight toward Earth.

What A Coronal Hole Really Means?

The phrase “coronal hole” might sound dramatic, but it doesn’t mean the sun has torn itself open. Instead, it’s a region where the magnetic field weakens, allowing solar particles to escape more freely into space. These regions don’t show up in ordinary light. Instead, in extreme ultraviolet or X-ray wavelengths, they appear as dark patches because the plasma there is cooler and less dense than what surrounds it. Most of the time, these patches form irregular shapes, but every so often, they align in ways that make people stop and stare. A heart-shaped one, facing Earth? That’s rare, and maybe even a little poetic.

The sun captured in three extreme ultraviolet wavelengths, showing the enormous coronal hole. Credit: NASA/SDO





How The Solar Wind Reached Us

When the sun’s heart was centered directly on Earth, our planet ended up squarely in the path of its high-speed solar wind. These streams of charged particles hit the magnetosphere — Earth’s magnetic bubble — and get funneled toward the poles along magnetic field lines. Once they crash into atmospheric gases, the result is the glowing ribbons of light we know as the aurora borealis and aurora australis. In mid-September, this heart-shaped hole was strong enough to whip up a geomagnetic storm, lighting up high-latitude skies with shimmering colors. For skywatchers, it was one of those nights where science and wonder met halfway.

The Bigger Solar Picture

The timing of this event is interesting because the sun is currently nearing the peak of its 11-year cycle, called the solar maximum. Activity is expected to start tapering off in the coming years, but that doesn’t mean surprises are over. Coronal holes are part of the sun’s normal rhythm, and they’ll continue to appear even as overall activity decreases. Still, a report from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory suggests something unexpected: since 2008, the solar wind has been steadily strengthening. If that trend continues, we could see even more dynamic solar behavior heading into solar cycle 26.

A rare heart-shaped hole opened on the Sun this week, sending streams of solar wind toward Earth . Credit: NASA/SDO

A Heart From 93 Million Miles Away

Of course, science offers all the explanations we need. Yet, it’s hard not to smile at the thought of the sun sending Earth a giant heart across nearly 150 million kilometers of space.

As ScienceAlert put it, “the Sun put its heart prominently on its sleeve atmosphere.” In other words, the universe gave us a scientific event wrapped in a symbol that anyone can appreciate — whether you’re an astronomer, a skywatcher, or just someone who needed a reminder that our star is more than just heat and light. For a brief moment, the image blurred the line between cold astrophysics and human imagination, turning a natural solar process into what looked like a message of connection from our nearest star.

