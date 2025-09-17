Scientists Baffled by Rocks That Lay Eggs Every 30 Years

Nature has a way of creating wonders that feel more like myths than science. One such mystery, detailed in a report by IFLScience, comes from the heart of Earth’s geological processes: rockfaces that seemingly “lay eggs.” It sounds like something out of a legend, but these bizarre geological phenomena are very real—and they’ve been puzzling both locals and scientists for decades.

What might seem like a supernatural event is, in fact, the result of slow, powerful natural processes that stretch over millions of years. These rock formation might seem like a mythical occurrence, but they are firmly grounded in the science of geology.

What Are Cannonball Concretions?

One of the most striking examples of these “egg-laying” formations are the cannonball concretions found in places like Colorado and the Dakotas. These spherical stones, resembling giant eggs, are actually concretions—a type of rock formed through the gradual buildup of minerals around a central nucleus, like a fossil or organic material. Over time, layers of minerals bond together, creating these solid, round shapes that are buried deep in the earth’s layers.

Credit: NPS Photo/J. Zylland

The process starts when mineral-rich water seeps into the layers of rock. As the water flows through the sediment, it deposits minerals that solidify around a nucleus. Over centuries, the nucleus accumulates more and more layers until it forms a solid ball.

Erosion is key to exposing these formations. Over time, wind and rain slowly wear away the surrounding rock, releasing these spherical stones from their rocky prison. This natural “hatching” process is especially visible in places like Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, where entire fields of cannonball concretions dot the landscape.

Eggs That “Hatch” Every 30 Years in China

The mystery doesn’t stop in North America. Far away, in a remote village in Guizhou province, China, a strange “egg-laying” cliff has captured the attention of both locals and scientists alike. This phenomenon, occurring every 30 years, sees spherical concretions—sometimes called “stone eggs”—fall from a 6-meter high cliff.

These eggs, ranging from 20 to 40 centimeters in diameter, are made of tough, sedimentary deposits and remain embedded in the softer rock of the cliff. Local legends have long surrounded the area, and while the story sounds like something straight out of folklore, it’s grounded in geological science.

Erosion plays a crucial role here, as the softer calcareous rock of the cliff face erodes away much faster than the tougher concretions. This erosion exposes the concretions, causing them to tumble down like eggs being “laid” by the cliff. Despite their regular appearance, scientists are still puzzled by the consistency of this process, which takes place about once every three decades.







