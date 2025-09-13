This 350-Year-Old Head Sat in a Museum for 100 Years — Its True Identity Was Just Discovered

A 350-year-old mummified head kept in a Swiss museum for over a century has just had its identity flipped. Long thought to belong to an Inca man, the head is actually from someone else entirely — a member of the Aymara, an Indigenous group from the Bolivian Highlands. This surprising twist comes from new research published on August 27 in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology.

Mummified Head Misidentified for a Century

Back in the late 1800s, a Swiss collector picked up the head in Bolivia. He later gave it to a museum in Lausanne, along with a handwritten note saying it was from an Inca person. That label stuck for over 100 years. But researchers started digging deeper — not literally, though, since they chose not to damage the head in any way.

Instead, they used noninvasive techniques to study the shape of the skull, which had been deliberately deformed during childhood. That kind of cranial shaping was common among ancient South American cultures, but the exact style matched what’s known from the Aymara, not the Inca.

The location mentioned in the collector’s note also lines up with Aymara territory. It’s now believed the head was taken from a chullpa — a kind of stone burial tower found in the Andes, especially around Lake Titicaca. Thanks to the cold, dry air at high altitudes, the head likely became naturally mummified over time.

A Strange Hole In The Story

One of the most unusual details is a deep cut on the top-right part of the skull — a sign of an attempted trepanation. That’s an ancient practice where people cut or drilled holes into the skull, often to relieve pressure after an injury, or for spiritual reasons.

But in this case, the cut wasn’t finished. It didn’t go all the way through, and there’s no evidence the person had any sort of head injury. That leads researchers to think the surgery was probably done as part of a ritual or cultural tradition — not to treat a wound.

Even stranger? The combination of cranial deformation and trepanation in one skull is incredibly rare. Julia Gresky, a paleopathologist who wasn’t part of the study, said she’d “never before seen a head that had undergone both.” As for why it wasn’t finished, she joked, “Maybe the person said, ‘I’m sorry, but I don’t want any more.”

Ethical Science Meets Cultural Memory

Throughout the study, the team made a point of being respectful. They didn’t use tests that would damage the remains — no DNA sampling, no radiocarbon dating. According to Claudine Abegg, the lead researcher from the University of Geneva, those choices should be left to the descendant communities. For now, the study focused only on what could be done safely and ethically.

Claire Brizon, co-author and curator at the museum, sees the head as more than just a specimen: “These remains are not just bones in an anthropological collection. They are the remains of individuals in their own right.”

The museum hasn’t had any repatriation requests yet, but Brizon says they’re open to the conversation. The head isn’t on display, and its future may depend on what the Aymara communities decide.



